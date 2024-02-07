Consumer companies rose sharply as fears of another round of bank runs subsided.

Total consumer credit rose $1.5 billion in December, down from a $23.4 billion gain in the prior month, the Fed said.

Yum Brands shares rose, but not by as much as the rest of the consumer sector, as the operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut chains said conflict in the Middle East weighed on markets in the Middle East, Malaysia and Indonesia.

