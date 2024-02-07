CVS Health Cuts 2024 Guidance Due to Higher Medical Costs

The healthcare company's revised earnings projections are likely to add to investor uncertainty about the Medicare Advantage business.

Uber Posts First Annual Profit Since Its IPO

The company's latest results mark an end to the growth-at-all-costs era.

Alibaba Boosts Stock Buybacks as Profit Slumps

The Chinese e-commerce giant attributed the 69% profit plunge to $3 billion in impairments linked to its Sun Art retailer business and its Youku video platform.

New York Community Bank says deposits are up and liquidity is 'ample,' but stock drops

New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s stock fell further into the red on Wednesday, even as the bank tried to reassure investors by saying it has "ample" liquidity and that total deposits have increased in the last several weeks.

Taco Bell and KFC parent Yum Brands' stock rises despite fourth-quarter earnings miss

Shares of Yum Brands Inc. climbed Wednesday, shrugging off the company's weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue. After falling in premarket trading, Yum Brands' stock is up 3%.

Snap Doesn't Get Its Meta-Moment

Snapchat parent's ad business is recovering slowly, dashing hopes that had overheated its stock.

Ford Could Get 50% More Profit Without EVs

Delaying investments in the technology will boost earnings but also prolong a messy transition.

XPO Stock Soars on Strong Earnings in a 'Soft' Economy. Things Are Getting Better.

Logistics company XPO reported strong fourth-quarter earnings. The less-that-truckload, or LTL, shipper is more tied to the manufacturing economy.

Roblox Stock Jumps on 25% Bookings Increase, Upbeat Forecast

The video game platform posts a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

Lincoln Center Chief to Depart to Run Brunswick Group

The advisory firm has tapped Henry Timms to be its next global CEO.

