Disney Hits Back at Activists With Stronger Streaming Performance, New Sports Offering

The entertainment giant pared its direct-to-consumer losses, is investing in "Fortnite" maker Epic Games and struck a deal with rivals for a new sports-focused streaming service.

PayPal earnings outlook disappoints as CEO says he's looking to rebuild trust

PayPal's CEO says he wants to "put points on the board" before factoring new products into forecasts.

Mattel announces cost cuts after fourth-quarter results miss expectations

The toy maker's cost cuts would follow layoffs by rival Hasbro amid a slowdown in demand for toys.

Arm stock soars 25% as chip maker see 'signs of recovery' in broader market

U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings PLC rallied more than 20% after hours Wednesday after the chip designer raised guidance for the year, saying it is seeing green shoots in the semiconductor market.

New York Community Bancorp looks to sell rent-regulated commercial real estate after surprise quarterly loss

The loan sale relates to three rent-regulated properties in New York City, a pain point for lenders.

Uber Posts First Annual Profit Since Its IPO

The company's latest results mark an end to the growth-at-all-costs era.

Carlyle Revamps Pay Structure While Setting New Financial Targets

The private-equity firm swung to quarterly loss but saw its stock-price rise after it unveiled a pay overhaul that will give investors a bigger piece of management fees.

CVS Health Cuts 2024 Guidance Due to Higher Medical Costs

The healthcare company's revised earnings projections are likely to add to investor uncertainty about the Medicare Advantage business.

Alibaba Boosts Stock Buybacks as Profit Slumps

The Chinese e-commerce giant attributed the 69% profit plunge to $3 billion in impairments linked to its Sun Art retailer business and its Youku video platform.

Taco Bell and KFC parent Yum Brands takes sales hit from Middle East war

Shares of Yum Brands Inc. climbed Wednesday, shrugging off the company's weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue. After falling in premarket trading, Yum Brands' stock is up 2.6%.

