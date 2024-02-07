February 07, 2024 at 09:16 am EST

Uber Posts First Annual Profit Since Its IPO

The company's latest results mark an end to the growth-at-all-costs era.

Alibaba Boosts Stock Buybacks as Profit Slumps

The Chinese e-commerce giant attributed the 69% profit plunge to $3 billion in impairments linked to its Sun Art retailer business and its Youku video platform.

NY Community Bank says deposits are up, liquidity is 'ample' after downgrade

New York Community Bancorp Inc. tried to reassure investors Wednesday, saying total deposits have increased in the last several weeks and that it had "ample" liquidity.

CVS Health Cuts 2024 Guidance, Citing 'Potential Implications' of Higher Medical Costs

The healthcare company's revised earnings projections are likely to add to investor uncertainty about the Medicare Advantage business.

Taco Bell parent Yum Brands' stock falls after Q4 earnings miss

Yum Brands' earnings were impacted by fluctuations in the company's quarterly tax rate

Roblox Stock Jumps on 25% Bookings Increase and Strong Guidance

The video game platform posts a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

Snap Doesn't Get its Meta-Moment

Snapchat parent's ad business is recovering slowly, dashing hopes that had overheated its stock.

Meta Has Joined the Dividend Club. Are Its Best Days Behind It?

The Facebook parent's first dividend is sending conflicting signals among investors.

XPO Earnings Were Strong in a Soft but Improving Economy. The Stock Is Rising.

Logistics company XPO reported strong fourth-quarter earnings. The less-that-truckload, or LTL, shipper is more tied to the manufacturing economy.

New York Times' stock slides 4% after revenue falls short of estimates to offset profit beat

Stock hit by revenue miss, even as company raises quarterly dividend.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-24 0915ET