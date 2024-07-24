Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) will release its second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. ET with a conference call to review the company's financial performance and strategies at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The number is 833/470-1428 for U.S. callers, 833/950-0062 for Canada callers, and 929/526-1599 for all other international callers, conference ID 125949. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Yum! Brands website at https://investors.yum.com/events-and-presentations. The Q&A session of this conference call is limited to analysts only. Members of the media may direct their questions to the contact number below.

The call will be available for playback beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET August 6, 2024 through August 15, 2024. To access the playback, dial 866/813-9403 in the U.S., 226/828-7578 in Canada, 0204/525-0658 for U.K. (local), and +44/204-525-0658 internationally, conference ID 908951. The webcast and the playback can be accessed by visiting Yum! Brands' website, investors.yum.com/events-and-presentations and selecting “Q2 2024 Yum! Brands, Inc. Earnings Call.”

Please see the Yum! Brands website at https://investors.yum.com/financial-information/financial-reports/ for the 2024 reporting calendar.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 59,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the company’s concepts – KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2024, Yum! was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for the eighth consecutive year, and the company was recognized among TIME Magazine’s list of Best Companies for Future Leaders, Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies and USA Today’s America’s Climate Leaders. Yum! also received widespread recognition in 2023, including being listed on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity. In addition, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands were ranked in the top five of Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises Ranking for 2023.

