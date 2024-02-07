Yum! Brands: EPS down 5% in Q4
The operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands reported system sales up 5% excluding currency effects (+1% like-for-like), while restaurant margins improved by 1.8 points to 17.4%.
2023 was a record year for development, with the opening of more than 4,700 new outlets", emphasizes CEO David Gibbs, who expects to pass the 60,000-restaurant mark worldwide during 2024.
