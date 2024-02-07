Yum! Brands: EPS down 5% in Q4

February 07, 2024 at 08:12 am EST Share

Yum! Brands reports EPS excluding non-recurring items of $1.26 for the last three months of 2023, down 5% on the year-earlier figure, with adjusted operating profit up 8%.



The operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands reported system sales up 5% excluding currency effects (+1% like-for-like), while restaurant margins improved by 1.8 points to 17.4%.



2023 was a record year for development, with the opening of more than 4,700 new outlets", emphasizes CEO David Gibbs, who expects to pass the 60,000-restaurant mark worldwide during 2024.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.