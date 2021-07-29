Yum! Brands Reports FX Gains at KFC, Pizza Hut Units -- Currency Comment

By Paulo Trevisani

Yum! Brands, Inc. said Thursday that foreign currency translations upped operating profit in some of its KFC and Pizza Hut divisions in the second quarter.

The company said forex conversions boosted KFC's operating profit by $23 billion and Pizza Hut's by $4 billion.

The Louisville, Ky., company reported that worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 26% in the quarter ended June 30 compared to a year earlier.

The WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.7% over the second quarter.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 1210ET