    YUM   US9884981013

YUM! BRANDS, INC.

(YUM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/29 12:19:09 pm
129.21 USD   +5.38%
12:11pYum! Brands Reports FX Gains at KFC, Pizza Hut Units -- Currency Comment
DJ
10:30aYUM BRANDS : bests Q2 earnings estimates with 23% SSS growth
AQ
10:12aYum Brands beats estimates as KFC, Pizza Hut sales soar
RE
Yum! Brands Reports FX Gains at KFC, Pizza Hut Units -- Currency Comment

07/29/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
By Paulo Trevisani

Yum! Brands, Inc. said Thursday that foreign currency translations upped operating profit in some of its KFC and Pizza Hut divisions in the second quarter.

The company said forex conversions boosted KFC's operating profit by $23 billion and Pizza Hut's by $4 billion.

The Louisville, Ky., company reported that worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 26% in the quarter ended June 30 compared to a year earlier.

The WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.7% over the second quarter.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 1210ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 360 M - -
Net income 2021 1 271 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 36 526 M 36 526 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,36x
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart YUM! BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Yum! Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM! BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 122,61 $
Average target price 121,83 $
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Gibbs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Turner Chief Financial Officer
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Brian Cahoe Chief Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUM! BRANDS, INC.15.59%36 526
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION14.81%180 410
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.30.98%51 028
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.9.25%26 233
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.5.29%19 751
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.36.80%19 333