SHANGHAI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, "Yum China" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, April 29, 2024 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, April 30, 2024).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, April 29, 2024 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, April 30, 2024).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a29a7ndj.

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique access PIN.

Pre-registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10037794-hf876t.html

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call ends until Tuesday, May 7, 2024 and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.: 1 855 883 1031 Mainland China: 400 1209 216 Hong Kong: 800 930 639 U.K.: 0800 031 4295



Replay PIN: 10037794

Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has over 400,000 employees and operates over 14,000 restaurants under six brands across 2,000 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 / +852 2267 5801

E-mail: IR@yumchina.com

Media Contact

Tel: +86 21 2407 8568

E-mail: Media@yumchina.com

