    9987   US98850P1093

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.

(9987)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:16 2023-06-14 am EDT
460.60 HKD   -1.87%
Yum China to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

06/14/2023 | 05:01am EDT
SHANGHAI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, "Yum China" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, July 31, 2023 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, August 1, 2023).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, July 31, 2023 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, August 1, 2023).  

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4rchbbk4.

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique access PIN.

Pre-registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10031360-wcv829.html.

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call ends until Tuesday, August 8, 2023 and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.:                               1 855 883 1031

Mainland China:             400 1209 216

Hong Kong:                    800 930 639

U.K.:                               0800 031 4295

 

Replay PIN:                    10031360

Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com.  

About Yum China Holdings, Inc. 

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has over 400,000 employees and operates over 13,000 restaurants under six brands across 1,800 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 / +852 2267 5801

E-mail: IR@yumchina.com 

 

Media Contact

Tel: +86 21 2407 7510

E-mail: Media@yumchina.com 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yum-china-to-report-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-301850379.html

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.


