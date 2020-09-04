Log in
Yum China Holdings, Inc.    YUMC

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.

(YUMC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consumer Cos Down As Retail Growth Fears Linger -- Consumer Roundup

09/04/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid fears that retailers and restaurants will continue to struggle with changes in consumer behavior, despite a revival in the labor market.

Stores, gasoline stations, auto dealers and other retailers added a seasonally adjusted 249,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department said Friday.

Car dealers this year are unlikely to offer the kind of blowout discounts typical of the Labor Day holiday weekend, when they often seek to clear out older inventory to make way for the incoming model year as prices in the industry have held surprisingly strong, The Wall Street Journal reported.

China's largest restaurant company Yum China Holdings, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut in the world's most populous nation, is set to raise around $2.2 billion in a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 994 M - -
Net income 2020 449 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,8x
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 21 093 M 21 093 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 450 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Yum China Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 58,80 $
Last Close Price 55,92 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joey Wat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zu Liu Hu Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Yeung Chief Financial Officer
Leila Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Christian L. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.16.48%21 093
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.19%159 089
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.58.73%37 161
YUM BRANDS-2.73%29 034
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.21%17 185
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.35.31%15 641
