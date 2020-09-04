Consumer Cos Down As Retail Growth Fears Linger -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell amid fears that retailers and restaurants will continue to struggle with changes in consumer behavior, despite a revival in the labor market.

Stores, gasoline stations, auto dealers and other retailers added a seasonally adjusted 249,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department said Friday.

Car dealers this year are unlikely to offer the kind of blowout discounts typical of the Labor Day holiday weekend, when they often seek to clear out older inventory to make way for the incoming model year as prices in the industry have held surprisingly strong, The Wall Street Journal reported.

China's largest restaurant company Yum China Holdings, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut in the world's most populous nation, is set to raise around $2.2 billion in a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com