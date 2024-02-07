Woodside, Santos End Talks on Merger to Create $57 Billion Energy Giant

The companies spent two months discussing a merger that aimed to capitalize on the rising demand for natural gas resulting from the war in Ukraine.

China Offers Support to Accelerate EV Makers' Global Push

China is encouraging its electric vehicle makers to expand their overseas presence, including forging tie-ups with foreign research institutions and countries to build industrial clusters.

Chief Executive of TikTok's Chinese Version Steps Down

The chief executive officer of Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, has stepped down to take on other responsibilities, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday.

SMIC Shares Slide on Profit Drop, Spending Plans

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. shares fell after the Chinese chip maker posted a steep drop in quarterly profit, with analysts raising concerns about higher-than-expected spending plans.

Judge Tosses Lawsuit Over Apple Watch Heart Rate Algorithm

Judge Jeffrey White, sitting in the Northern District of California, granted Apple's motion for summary judgment in the case.

Big restaurant chains say consumers are more cautious in China. Yum China is rewarding its investors.

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. rallied after hours on Tuesday after the company, which runs KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China, said it planned to "significantly accelerate" shareholder returns this year, even as other restaurants warn of weakening demand in that country.

ESPN, Fox and Warner Team Up to Create Sports Streaming Platform

The new service will be available as a stand-alone app, and to Max, Hulu and Disney+ subscribers as part of a bundle.

Moody's Cuts NYCB to Junk, Extending Sharp Decline in Shares

The downgrade is the latest blow to the besieged bank seeking to shore itself up after acquisitions and property losses.

Digital Currency Group Objects to Genesis Global's Chapter 11 Plan

The proposed plan violates principles of the bankruptcy code by rewarding certain creditors more than they are owed, DCG says.

Ford says that it will launch a Tesla 'Model 2' rival, calls for 'strong' year

Ford Motor Co.'s stock soared more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the carmaker reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations and announced a next-generation, smaller EV to rival Tesla Inc.

