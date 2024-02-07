LG Chem, GM Sign $19 Billion Deal on Cathode Materials

South Korea's LG Chem has signed a $19 billion deal with General Motors to supply cathode materials used to make electric-vehicle batteries.

Woodside, Santos End Talks on Merger to Create $57 Billion Energy Giant

The companies spent two months discussing a merger that aimed to capitalize on the rising demand for natural gas resulting from the war in Ukraine.

TotalEnergies Ramps Up Shareholder Returns

TotalEnergies said it would increase its dividend and investor payouts this year, after it posted profits of more than $5 billion in the fourth-quarter, below expectations.

Siemens Energy Posts Profit as Orders Surge

Siemens Energy swung to a net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, helped by a 24% rise in orders and reiterated its outlook for the year.

China Offers Support to Accelerate EV Makers' Global Push

China is encouraging its electric vehicle makers to expand their overseas presence, including forging tie-ups with foreign research institutions and countries to build industrial clusters.

Chief Executive of TikTok's Chinese Version Steps Down

The chief executive officer of Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, has stepped down to take on other responsibilities, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday.

SMIC Shares Slide on Profit Drop, Spending Plans

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. shares fell after the Chinese chip maker posted a steep drop in quarterly profit, with analysts raising concerns about higher-than-expected spending plans.

Judge Tosses Lawsuit Over Apple Watch Heart Rate Algorithm

Judge Jeffrey White, sitting in the Northern District of California, granted Apple's motion for summary judgment in the case.

Big restaurant chains say consumers are more cautious in China. Yum China is rewarding its investors.

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. rallied after hours on Tuesday after the company, which runs KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China, said it planned to "significantly accelerate" shareholder returns this year, even as other restaurants warn of weakening demand in that country.

Amgen's quarterly results top expectations despite Enbrel sales decline

Amgen on Tuesday reported fourth quarter profits and sales that topped analyst expectations even as revenues dropped for one of its top-selling drugs.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-24 0515ET