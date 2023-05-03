Yum China : 1Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Yum China's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On today's call are our CEO, Ms. Joey Wat; and our CFO, Mr. Andy Yeung.

Joey Wat Yum China Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Executive Director

Thank you, Michelle. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to have set new records for first quarter revenue and operating profit. It's a wonderful start to 2023, like the Chinese saying, (Kai Men Hong). I want to thank all of our 400,000-plus employees. Without their hard work and dedication, our performance will not be possible.

System sales grew 17% year-over-year. Back in early January, we had low visibility into how conditions will unfold after the relaxation of strict COVID measures. Chinese New Year is a critical trading period for us. This year, an earlier Chinese New Year was particularly challenging due to shorter ramp-up period. We planned for multiple scenarios incorporating regional differences and focused on driving sales based on the more optimistic scenarios. Therefore, we were able to effectively deploy resources as opportunities emerged.

Operating profit more than doubled to $416 million. Our efforts in enhancing operational efficiency and rebasing our cost structure in the past few years contributed to strong profitability in the quarter. And our system sales growth compared to 2019 is plus 20%, and operating profit also compared to 2019 is plus 37%. These results exemplify our ability to stay resilient in challenging times and seize opportunities when better times emerge. Our initiatives and investments, along with our Resiliency, Growth, Moat, strategy have made us more agile and responsive.

During the quarter, we were encouraged by early signs of recovery, notably, dine-in, takeaway, delivery all grew year-over-year on a same-store sales basis. Delivery accounts for around 36% of sales, same as a year ago. Customers continue to love the convenience that

