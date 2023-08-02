Notably, Shanghai became our first city to reach 500 KFC stores. Our 500th store is in the Shanghai Library, (Shanghai Tu Shu Guan). As part of our Book Kingdom Program for kids, it features a dedicated leading area to promote the love of reading to children. It's also one of our 36 Angel restaurants of KFC China. The restaurant offers a warm inclusive space for employees and customers with special needs. This showcases our commitment to positive social impact in the communities we serve.

Pizza Hut opened a record 169 net new stores in the first half of the year, supported by strengthened fundamentals through the revitalization program. Healthy new store payback gives us confidence for accelerated growth. In addition, Pizza Hut reached 3,000 stores in China, a milestone that few casual dining restaurant chains can claim. Our 3,000th store is in Qinhuangdao, a popular holiday destination in Northern China. This resort themed store boasts a beautiful patio with stunning sea view. In addition, it was built with eco-friendly materials and an intelligent energy management system.

Third is profitability. Our operating profit for the first half of 2023 has already exceeded the entire year of 2022. This achievement reflects our ability to capture sales and rebase our cost structure. Our rent ratio in the first half was below 9%. That is the best ratio in the past decade.

Now, let's talk about KFC. Our value platforms generated amazing sales results. First, Crazy Thursdays, the famous Crazy Thursday, (Feng Kuang Xing Qi Si) continue to be a tremendous draw, driving 50% more sales than other weekdays. Second, Sunday Buy-More-Save-More(Zhou Ri Feng Kuang Pin) energized Sunday sales. We captured at home consumption with our juicy Whole Chicken (Mi Zhi Quan Ji). We sold 22 million of this product in the first half and more than doubled its sales year-over-year. Third, our Weekday Value Combos (OK San Jian Tao) are gaining popularity. We added the new Sizzling Roasted Chicken Thigh Burger (Zi Zi Kao Ji Tui Bao) to enrich our entry price point offering for just USD 3. Customers love the new Weekday Value Combos.

Delicious and innovative food continues to delight our customers at KFC. In the second quarter, we introduced K-zza, a creative twist on pizza that utilized our existing ingredients. We used the wrap from our Dragon Twister to make the thin crust and Popcorn Chicken as the topping. This fun, innovative, limited time offer generated strong sales. We see great potential for more K-zza variations in the future.

K-Coffee sales grew 50% with 47 million cups sold in the second quarter. Our Iced Sparkling Americano with Zesty Lemon (Bao Zhi San Ning Qi Pao Mei Shi) is the perfect drink to beat the summer heat. We use our soda fountain machines to make this sparkling drink without additional investment in the store. It has become K-Coffee'sbest-ever limited time offering.

Now, let's talk about our marketing campaigns. Connecting with families and children is an important part of strengthening our brand affinity. Around Children's Day, we partnered with Sanrio and sold nearly 3 million meal sets with adorable toys such as Hello Kitty. This campaign contributed to our overwhelming success on Children's Day. Of course, these popular toys also work very well with adults.

Let's move to Pizza Hut. We continuously innovate to offer better products at great value. Our new menu launched in May has been a big success and strong sales driver. Over half of the menu items are either new or upgraded from a year ago. Pizza is our biggest category, accounting for over 1/3 of sales. We continue to fortify our Pizza Expert image by upgrading existing products and introducing new toppings. Apart from our signature Super Supreme, (Chao Ji Zhi Zun) and Durian pizzas, we introduced new pizzas like Bolognese Pizza with Beef (Yi Shi Rou Jiang Niu Rou Pi Sa). It has the familiar taste of Spaghetti Bolognese. It has become a customer favorite, especially among children. We use quite a bit of existing ingredients to simplify store operations and to keep the ingredients fresh as well.

In addition, many customers are trading up to stuffed crust pizza, (Juan Bian Pi Sa), which accounts for nearly 40% of pizza sales. Most recently, we launched pineapple and cream stuffed crust, (Nai Xiang Bo Luo Juan Bian), to complement our other stuffed crust choices of cheese and sausage. Pizza Hut has been sharpening its value proposition and customer engagement. Our value platform, Scream Wednesdays successfully drove sales and traffic growth. Every Wednesday, we offer different meal choices from pizza, steak, rice and pasta to appetizers at attractive price of USD 3 to USD 5.

There are choices for 1 person meals and for social gathering. We continued our collaboration with Genshin Impact for the second year. This campaign significantly boosted sales and attracted many young customers. We sold more than 2 million meal sets with themed accessories, tripling last year's numbers. This wildly popular campaign helped us recruit over 1 million new members.

