Yum China : 3Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Let's move to KFC and Pizza Hut. We have been innovating new products to satisfy customer cravings. In the past 2 years, we have established strong presence in new categories such as beef burger, whole chicken and durian pizza. This was enabled by our powerful supply chain, by securing supply at scale, streamlining production and optimizing costs.

Let me share our success stories. At KFC, our extra juicy beef burgers rapidly captured meaningful market share. Since adding them to the permanent menu in May 2021, we have sold over 100 million burgers. That's about 5 beef burgers every second. For the full year, we expect to generate close to CNY 2 billion in sales from beef burgers. We cater to Chinese tastes by making the patty super juicy using our specialty ovens. Customers love our burgers for their great taste and value for money. We source our Wagyu beef, (Long jiang he niu), locally from Northeastern China and have signed a multi year contract to secure price and supply.

Our juicy whole chicken has also quickly gained popularity since its launch late last year. Year-to-date, we have sold over 18 million whole chickens. Whole chicken is a versatile product, good for both dine-in and take-home consumption. We use a different breed of smaller chicken with better cost that is the perfect size for an individual meal and particularly juicy. And it's good for sharing on the dining table at home as well.

At Pizza Hut, durian pizza has become a customer favorite. In fact, during Q3 promotion, every 4th pizza we sold was a durian pizza. Our limited-time durian trio pizza, (Liu lian san jing ling), with 3 types of durian was especially popular with durian lovers. Customers are increasingly value-conscious, yet we do not compromise on quality.

Last quarter, we shared about KFC's widely popular Crazy Thursday campaign, (Feng kuang xing qi si). Since 2018, we have been offering delicious food, including the latest innovations at amazing value. The campaign continues to be a phenomenal event, generating a significant boost in sales every Thursday. Our customers create witty and playful social media content using the Crazy Thursday theme. Many of these postings have gone viral, creating huge hype for us.

Now to drive weekend traffic for families and kids, we have introduced a Sunday Buy More Save More, (Zhou ri feng kuang pin), campaign in July. Customers can get a bigger discount when they buy more, up to 50% off for 8 items. This new promotion platform has built wonderful momentum with good value perception while protecting our ticket average.

Apart from abundant value, we also launched a golden SPA chicken breast burger, (Huang jin SPA ji pai bao). This is our first successful chicken breast burger. We added an extra step in the preparation process to make the breast meat super juicy and tender. This entry-price burger widens our choices for customers and is a great product for lower-tier cities.

We strive to keep our brands appealing to youthful customers. In September, we transformed select Pizza Hut stores into social hubs for gamers, partnering with the popular RPG game, Genshin Impact, (Yuan shen). We decorated stores, outfitted restaurant crews and offered exclusive gifts. The campaign generated extraordinary social buzz. In just 3 minutes, we sold over 300,000 themed combo meals. And our Super APP recorded its highest activity ever. I'm looking forward to more successful events with this partnership.

Let's move to digital and delivery. We have been enhancing our delivery and digital ecosystem to make our business fundamentally stronger. Customers love convenience. Delivery sales are growing fast. Empowered by our dedicated delivery riders and leading digital capabilities, delivery grew 19% year-over-year and reached 38% of sales mix in quarter 3.

Together with takeaway, off-premise sales were over 60%. Our ability to capture off-premise demand not only enables us to effectively serve customers but also cushions store closure impact due to COVID conditions. This 60% off-premise sales is so fundamental to our business model because it really protects our downside in both sales and profit despite the fluid situation.

We have been maximizing delivery coverage and flexibility using AI technology. Most recently, we launched Smart Delivery, (Tan xing shang quan), to dynamically adjust delivery coverage for each store by daypart, taking into account the operating hours of nearby stores. The upgraded system helps us serve more customers more efficiently.

