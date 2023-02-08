Yum China : 4Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Michelle Shen Yum China Holdings, Inc. - Director of IR

Thank you, Zari. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Yum China's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On today's call are our CEO, Ms. Joey Wat; and our CFO, Mr. Andy Yeung.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our earnings call and investor materials contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to future events and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factors included in our filings with the SEC.

This call also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should carefully consider the comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP measures is included in our earnings release. Today's call includes 3 sections. Joey will talk about our journey in the past 3 years and discuss fourth quarter performance. Andy will then cover the financial performance and outlook in greater detail. Finally, we will open the call to questions. You can find the webcast of this call and the PowerPoint presentation which contains operational and financial highlights on our IR website.

Finally, we plan to host our 2023 Investor Day in Shanghai this September. We look forward to sharing more details about this event with you in due course. Now I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. Joey?

Joey Wat Yum China Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Director

Thank you, Michelle. I want to wish everyone joining us today a happy and healthy Chinese New Year.

Before looking at the fourth quarter and full year, I would like to reflect upon our journey these past 3 years with COVID, some of our key learnings and how we have grown. First, I'm incredibly grateful to the entire Yum China team for their agility, creativity and tenacity during this difficult time. Together, we became a more resilient, nimble business, better positioned for long-term growth.

During the past 3 years, we quickly pivoted when dine in traffic came under pressure. Delivery doubled from just 20% sales mix in 2019 to 39% in 2022. Our hybrid delivery model and dedicated riders enabled us to capture the increase in demand. Combined with takeaway, off-premise sales reached almost 2/3 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Digital ordering also rocketed from 55% of sales in 2019 to now 89%. That's over USD 20 billion in digital sales in 3 years.

