    YUMC   US98850P1093

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.

(YUMC)
02/08 04:33:53 pm
46.075 USD   +0.01%
05:20pYum China Holdings 4Q Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
05:11pYUM CHINA : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:58pYUM CHINA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
Yum China Holdings 4Q Profit, Revenue Rise

02/08/2022 | 05:20pm EST
By Denny Jacob


Yum China Holdings Inc. reported a slight gain in revenue and a better-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter even as pandemic-related factors continued to hurt business.

The Shanghai restaurant and fast food chain operator reported net profit of $475 million, up from $151 million for the quarter ended for the fourth quarter.

The company posted per-share earnings of $1.10 compared with earnings of 35 cents a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted per-share earnings were three cents. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted per-share earnings of 20 cents.

Revenue totaled $2.29 billion, compared with $2.26 billion in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $2.36 billion. Revenue was down 2% excluding foreign-currency translation.

The increase in net profit was primarily due to higher operating profit, which was boosted by a noncash gain of $618 million from the re-measurement of the company's previously held equity interest in Hangzhou KFC.

The company said fluid Covid-19-related conditions caused volatility in fourth-quarter operations. It said the business was negatively affected by waves of the Delta variant spreading to nearly all provinces in China and more stringent public health measures as case counts grew.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1719ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 849 M - -
Net income 2021 631 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 634 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 19 724 M 19 724 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 271 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Managers and Directors
Joey Wat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy Yeung Chief Financial Officer
Zu Liu Hu Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leila Zhang Vice President-Information Technology
Adrian Ding Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-7.56%19 724
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-3.07%194 172
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.-16.89%40 879
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-9.79%36 665
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.81%17 625
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-23.03%15 805