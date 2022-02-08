Yum China Holdings 4Q Profit, Revenue Rise

By Denny Jacob

Yum China Holdings Inc. reported a slight gain in revenue and a better-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter even as pandemic-related factors continued to hurt business.

The Shanghai restaurant and fast food chain operator reported net profit of $475 million, up from $151 million for the quarter ended for the fourth quarter.

The company posted per-share earnings of $1.10 compared with earnings of 35 cents a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted per-share earnings were three cents. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted per-share earnings of 20 cents.

Revenue totaled $2.29 billion, compared with $2.26 billion in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $2.36 billion. Revenue was down 2% excluding foreign-currency translation.

The increase in net profit was primarily due to higher operating profit, which was boosted by a noncash gain of $618 million from the re-measurement of the company's previously held equity interest in Hangzhou KFC.

The company said fluid Covid-19-related conditions caused volatility in fourth-quarter operations. It said the business was negatively affected by waves of the Delta variant spreading to nearly all provinces in China and more stringent public health measures as case counts grew.

