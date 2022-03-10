Yum China Holdings Down Nearly 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2018 -- Data Talk

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is currently at $43.38, down $6.43 or 12.91%

--Would be lowest close since April 7, 2020, when it closed at $43.35

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 11, 2018, when it fell 13.35%

--Currently down five of the past six days

--Down 16.61% month-to-date

--Down 12.96% year-to-date

--Down 37.49% from its all-time closing high of $69.40 on June 2, 2021

--Down 29.63% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2021), when it closed at $61.65

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $43.12; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2020, when it hit $41.82

--Down 13.43% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 11, 2018, when it fell as much as 18.34%

All data as of 12:06:49 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1224ET