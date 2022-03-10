Log in
    YUMC   US98850P1093

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.

(YUMC)
Yum China Holdings Down Nearly 13%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2018 -- Data Talk

03/10/2022 | 12:25pm EST
Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is currently at $43.38, down $6.43 or 12.91%


--Would be lowest close since April 7, 2020, when it closed at $43.35

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 11, 2018, when it fell 13.35%

--Currently down five of the past six days

--Down 16.61% month-to-date

--Down 12.96% year-to-date

--Down 37.49% from its all-time closing high of $69.40 on June 2, 2021

--Down 29.63% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2021), when it closed at $61.65

--Down 37.49% from its 52-week closing high of $69.40 on June 2, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $43.12; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2020, when it hit $41.82

--Down 13.43% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 11, 2018, when it fell as much as 18.34%


All data as of 12:06:49 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1224ET

ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. -14.84% 42.35 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
All news about YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
03/09Chinese Restaurant Operator Green Tea Group Passes Hong Kong Listing Hearing
MT
03/08Yum China Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality by Equileap
PR
03/07Yum China Shutters Fast Food Brand East Dawning on Poor Performance
MT
02/28YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/16Yum China Awarded 'Gold Class 2022' in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook
PR
02/11YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/11Yum China Holdings, Inc. and Lavazza Luigi S.p.A Establishes a Joint Venture to Explore..
CI
02/10Yum China Holdings Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percemt Increase Since June 2020 -..
DJ
02/10Nomura Adjusts Yum China Holdings' Price Target to $58.50 From $70.90, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
02/10Nomura Adjusts YUM China's Price Target to HK$454.5 From HK$550.9, Keeps at Buy
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 143 M - -
Net income 2022 750 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 21 199 M 21 199 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 298 500
Free-Float 95,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 49,81 $
Average target price 61,88 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Joey Wat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy Yeung Chief Financial Officer
Zu Liu Hu Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leila Zhang Vice President-Information Technology
Adrian Ding Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-0.06%21 199
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-17.01%165 425
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-18.74%39 823
YUM BRANDS-17.01%33 528
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.55%17 745
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-29.62%14 313