Yum China Holdings, Inc.    YUMC

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.

(YUMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/31 10:21:44 am
58.855 USD   +4.17%
10:10aYUM CHINA : Launches Hong Kong Public Offering
DJ
09:36aYUM CHINA : launches Hong Kong Stock Exchange public offering
AQ
05:35aYUM CHINA : Launches Hong Kong Secondary Listing
PR
News 
All News

Yum China : Launches Hong Kong Public Offering

08/31/2020 | 10:10am EDT

By Chris Wack

Yum China Holdings Inc. said Monday it launched its Hong Kong public offering, which forms part of the global offering of 41.9 million new shares of common stock and the listing of its shares of common stock on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd.

The company's shares will continue to be listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Upon the secondary listing in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong-listed shares will be fully fungible with the shares listed on the NYSE.

Yum China said the offering initially comprises 1.7 million new shares of common stock under the Hong Kong public offering and 40.2 million new shares of common stock for the international offering.

The offer price for the Hong Kong public offering will be determined by reference to, among other factors, the closing price of the shares on the NYSE on the last trading day on or before Sept. 4. The Hong Kong public offer price will be not more than HK$468 a share.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to expand and deepen its restaurant network, to invest in digitalization and supply chain, food innovation and value proposition, and high-quality assets, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Hong Kong public offering will commence at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Hong Kong time. Trading of the company's shares on the SEHK is expected to begin Thursday, Sept. 10.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 998 M - -
Net income 2020 449 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,8x
Yield 2020 0,52%
Capitalization 21 312 M 21 312 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 450 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Yum China Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 59,00 $
Last Close Price 56,50 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joey Wat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zu Liu Hu Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Yeung Chief Financial Officer
Leila Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Christian L. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.17.68%21 312
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.75%159 915
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.55.48%36 400
YUM BRANDS-3.26%29 371
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.11%16 818
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.41.60%16 368
