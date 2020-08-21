Yum China : Opens Taco Bell Store in Beijing

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today announced the opening of a new Taco Bell store in Beijing, its first store in the capital city. The new store, located in Beijing's Liangmaqiao district, will open its doors to the public on August 21.

"After much anticipation we are thrilled to bring this iconic brand to Beijing. The new store integrates Taco Bell's signature food and spirit into the local community and we are excited to welcome new and existing Taco Bell customers," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "We believe that there is a growing appetite for Taco Bell, and we will continue to review and refine Taco Bell's service model and offerings for the Chinese market. We also look forward to bringing this fun and dynamic brand to other parts of the country in the future."

Beijing's first Taco Bell is located near the heart of the city's CBD in a prime international and cosmopolitan neighborhood. The Beijing store reflects Taco Bell's reputation as a culture-centric, lifestyle brand that provides craveable and value-for-money Mexican-inspired food with bold flavors. Similar to Taco Bell's existing stores in mainland China, this new store features many of the brand's signature menu items, such as nachos, tacos, quesadillas and burritos, some of which have been adapted to local tastes. In addition, customers can also try new menu items developed exclusively for the Chinese market such as the rice bowl, seasoned bone chicken and taco pizza.

The Beijing store has a cool and modern design that provides a casual and welcoming environment for individuals and groups. Customers will appreciate the fun and colorful wall art, including a locally inspired graffiti wall that celebrates Beijing's unique landmarks and culture and captures Taco Bell's "Live Mas" brand philosophy. An open kitchen allows customers to see their meals being prepared, and customers will benefit from Taco Bell's fast casual service model that includes a mobile self-ordering option and orders delivered directly to designated tables. Building on Yum China's strong digital capabilities, mobile pre-orders and takeaway are also available in this new store.

Taco Bell has attracted a loyal following since entering mainland China via Shanghai in 2016. In addition to the new Beijing location, the restaurant chain has also recently launched in Shenzhen and Ningbo. Taco Bell currently has 11 stores across mainland China and Yum China will continue to explore opportunities to further grow the brand.

About Taco Bell Corp.

Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is the world's leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant (QSR) brand. Taco Bell serves made-to-order and customizable tacos and burritos and other specialties with bold flavours, quality ingredients, breakthrough value, and best-in-class customer service to over 40 million customers weekly across the globe. The company and its franchisees operate more than 7,000 restaurants in the United States alone. There are currently more than 600 Taco Bell restaurants across 30 countries outside of the United States.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had 9,954 restaurants in over 1,400 cities and towns at the end of June 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. In 2020, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2020 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

