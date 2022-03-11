Yum China Shares Down 14% With Delisting Risk

By Josh Beckerman

Yum China Holdings Inc. shares were down 14% to $38.17 Friday as several U.S.-listed Chinese stocks declined due to delisting concerns.

Five companies including Yum China were provisionally named by the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

Yum China previously disclosed that it expected to be provisionally named. This week, the company said that it could be delisted in 2024 unless the act is amended to exclude the company or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board conducts a full inspection of its auditor during the required timeframe.

Yum China, which also trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, said it will continue to monitor market developments and evaluate strategic options.

