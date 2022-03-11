Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Yum China Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YUMC   US98850P1093

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.

(YUMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yum China Shares Down 14% With Delisting Risk

03/11/2022 | 07:45pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman


Yum China Holdings Inc. shares were down 14% to $38.17 Friday as several U.S.-listed Chinese stocks declined due to delisting concerns.

Five companies including Yum China were provisionally named by the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

Yum China previously disclosed that it expected to be provisionally named. This week, the company said that it could be delisted in 2024 unless the act is amended to exclude the company or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board conducts a full inspection of its auditor during the required timeframe.

Yum China, which also trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, said it will continue to monitor market developments and evaluate strategic options.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1445ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. -13.85% 38.22 Delayed Quote.-11.00%
All news about YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
07:45pYum China Shares Down 14% With Delisting Risk
DJ
06:55pYum China, BeiGene Among Five Firms Facing Delisting Over Audit Review Act -- Shares Ex..
MT
04:10pStocks mixed after Putin sees 'positive shifts' in Ukraine talks
RE
02:35pTRACKINSIGHT : Regulatory Fears, Foreign-Listing Woes Hit Chinese Stocks
TI
11:06aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Oil Prices Rebound
DJ
09:08aHong Kong Stocks Back to Six-Year Low; HutchMed, Yum China, Others Slump amid US Delist..
MT
07:32aChinese Shares Extend Gains; Two Debutants Post Double-Digit Wins
MT
06:45aSEC-Targeted Chinese Companies Slump; Yum China Warns of 2024 Delisting Risk
DJ
03:59aHang Seng slumps to 68-month closing low; hopes on Sino-U.S. talks lift A-shares
RE
02:35aTech rout drags China shares lower after SEC hints at delistings
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 143 M - 8 534 M
Net income 2022 750 M - 574 M
Net cash 2022 4 586 M - 3 512 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 18 879 M 18 879 M 14 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 298 500
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Yum China Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 44,36 $
Average target price 61,88 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joey Wat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy Yeung Chief Financial Officer
Zu Liu Hu Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leila Zhang Vice President-Information Technology
Adrian Ding Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-11.00%18 879
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-17.19%165 076
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-15.97%41 180
YUM BRANDS-16.45%33 470
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.26%17 801
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.-30.34%14 167