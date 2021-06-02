Yum China : Amendments to articles of incorporation/bylaws/change in fiscal year (Form 8-K)

Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

At the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') further described in Item 5.07 below, the Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders holding at least 25% of the Company's outstanding shares the right to call special meetings of stockholders, subject to the requirements and procedures set forth in the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws. On June 1, 2021, the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the amendment described above, which became effective on June 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors also adopted amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws, effective as of the effective date of the amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, setting forth the holding period, procedural and informational requirements for stockholders seeking to call a special meeting.

The foregoing description of the amendments are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and Amended and Restated Bylaws, which are attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and Exhibit 3.2, respectively, and incorporated herein by reference.

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Annual Meeting was held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time (Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern time). A total of 361,865,160 shares, or 86.06% of the Company's outstanding common stock, were present virtually or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, constituting a quorum. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders: (i) elected the 10 director nominees listed below to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of the Company's stockholders; (ii) ratified the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the Company's independent auditor for 2021; (iii) approved, on an advisory basis, the Company's named executive officer compensation; and (iv) approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders holding at least 25% of the Company's outstanding shares the right to call special meetings.

Set forth below are the voting results for each of the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting:

Proposal 1: The election of 10 director nominees to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of the Company's stockholders:

Director Name For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Fred Hu 312,686,198 5,100,299 612,473 43,466,190 Joey Wat 317,259,430 569,347 570,193 43,466,190 Peter A. Bassi 317,224,411 584,677 589,882 43,466,190 Edouard Ettedgui 316,338,904 1,470,422 589,644 43,466,190 Cyril Han 317,230,712 574,402 593,856 43,466,190 Louis T. Hsieh 310,498,393 7,315,572 585,005 43,466,190 Ruby Lu 311,699,420 6,147,281 552,269 43,466,190 Zili Shao 316,335,858 1,483,104 580,008 43,466,190 William Wang 316,996,395 819,049 583,526 43,466,190 Min (Jenny) Zhang 317,270,728 580,360 547,882 43,466,190

Proposal 2: The ratification of the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the Company's independent auditor for 2021:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 360,590,042 659,593 615,525 0

Proposal 3: An advisory vote to approve the Company's named executive officer compensation:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 292,161,054 23,064,956 3,172,960 43,466,190

Proposal 4: Approval of an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders holding at least 25% of the Company's outstanding shares the right to call special meetings:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 315,720,883 1,406,345 1,271,742 43,466,190

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are furnished with this report:

3