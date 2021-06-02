Log in
Yum China : Amendments to articles of incorporation/bylaws/change in fiscal year (Form 8-K)

06/02/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

At the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') further described in Item 5.07 below, the Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders holding at least 25% of the Company's outstanding shares the right to call special meetings of stockholders, subject to the requirements and procedures set forth in the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws. On June 1, 2021, the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the amendment described above, which became effective on June 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors also adopted amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws, effective as of the effective date of the amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, setting forth the holding period, procedural and informational requirements for stockholders seeking to call a special meeting.

The foregoing description of the amendments are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and Amended and Restated Bylaws, which are attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and Exhibit 3.2, respectively, and incorporated herein by reference.

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Annual Meeting was held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time (Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern time). A total of 361,865,160 shares, or 86.06% of the Company's outstanding common stock, were present virtually or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, constituting a quorum. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders: (i) elected the 10 director nominees listed below to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of the Company's stockholders; (ii) ratified the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the Company's independent auditor for 2021; (iii) approved, on an advisory basis, the Company's named executive officer compensation; and (iv) approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders holding at least 25% of the Company's outstanding shares the right to call special meetings.

Set forth below are the voting results for each of the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting:

Proposal 1:

The election of 10 director nominees to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of the Company's stockholders:

Director Name

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

Fred Hu

312,686,198

5,100,299

612,473

43,466,190

Joey Wat

317,259,430

569,347

570,193

43,466,190

Peter A. Bassi

317,224,411

584,677

589,882

43,466,190

Edouard Ettedgui

316,338,904

1,470,422

589,644

43,466,190

Cyril Han

317,230,712

574,402

593,856

43,466,190

Louis T. Hsieh

310,498,393

7,315,572

585,005

43,466,190

Ruby Lu

311,699,420

6,147,281

552,269

43,466,190

Zili Shao

316,335,858

1,483,104

580,008

43,466,190

William Wang

316,996,395

819,049

583,526

43,466,190

Min (Jenny) Zhang

317,270,728

580,360

547,882

43,466,190

Proposal 2:

The ratification of the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the Company's independent auditor for 2021:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

360,590,042

659,593

615,525

0

Proposal 3:

An advisory vote to approve the Company's named executive officer compensation:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

292,161,054

23,064,956

3,172,960

43,466,190

Proposal 4:

Approval of an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders holding at least 25% of the Company's outstanding shares the right to call special meetings:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

315,720,883

1,406,345

1,271,742

43,466,190

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are furnished with this report:

Exhibit No.

Exhibit Description

3.1

Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Yum China Holdings, Inc.

3.2

Amended and Restated Bylaws of Yum China Holdings, Inc.

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

3

Disclaimer

Yum China Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 11:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
