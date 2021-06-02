Yum China : Amendments to articles of incorporation/bylaws/change in fiscal year (Form 8-K)
06/02/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
At the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') further described in Item 5.07 below, the Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders holding at least 25% of the Company's outstanding shares the right to call special meetings of stockholders, subject to the requirements and procedures set forth in the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws. On June 1, 2021, the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the amendment described above, which became effective on June 1, 2021.
The Board of Directors also adopted amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws, effective as of the effective date of the amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, setting forth the holding period, procedural and informational requirements for stockholders seeking to call a special meeting.
The foregoing description of the amendments are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and Amended and Restated Bylaws, which are attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and Exhibit 3.2, respectively, and incorporated herein by reference.
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The Annual Meeting was held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time (Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern time). A total of 361,865,160 shares, or 86.06% of the Company's outstanding common stock, were present virtually or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, constituting a quorum. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders: (i) elected the 10 director nominees listed below to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of the Company's stockholders; (ii) ratified the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the Company's independent auditor for 2021; (iii) approved, on an advisory basis, the Company's named executive officer compensation; and (iv) approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders holding at least 25% of the Company's outstanding shares the right to call special meetings.
Set forth below are the voting results for each of the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting:
Proposal 1:
The election of 10 director nominees to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of the Company's stockholders:
Director Name
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
Fred Hu
312,686,198
5,100,299
612,473
43,466,190
Joey Wat
317,259,430
569,347
570,193
43,466,190
Peter A. Bassi
317,224,411
584,677
589,882
43,466,190
Edouard Ettedgui
316,338,904
1,470,422
589,644
43,466,190
Cyril Han
317,230,712
574,402
593,856
43,466,190
Louis T. Hsieh
310,498,393
7,315,572
585,005
43,466,190
Ruby Lu
311,699,420
6,147,281
552,269
43,466,190
Zili Shao
316,335,858
1,483,104
580,008
43,466,190
William Wang
316,996,395
819,049
583,526
43,466,190
Min (Jenny) Zhang
317,270,728
580,360
547,882
43,466,190
Proposal 2:
The ratification of the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the Company's independent auditor for 2021:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
360,590,042
659,593
615,525
0
Proposal 3:
An advisory vote to approve the Company's named executive officer compensation:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
292,161,054
23,064,956
3,172,960
43,466,190
Proposal 4:
Approval of an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders holding at least 25% of the Company's outstanding shares the right to call special meetings:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
315,720,883
1,406,345
1,271,742
43,466,190
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
The following exhibits are furnished with this report:
Yum China Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 11:46:03 UTC.