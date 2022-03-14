Yum China sales suffer as Omicron cases surge

March 14 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc
said on Monday a COVID-19 resurgence in the country in
recent weeks had dented sales in the first quarter, setting back
the revival its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell joints had last
year.
Same-store sales decreased around 20% from a year earlier
for the first two weeks of March and was still trending down in
recent days, after falling nearly 4% for the two months combined
in January and February, Yum China said.
"Entering March, the situation has rapidly deteriorated with
the highly transmissible Omicron variant causing outbreaks
across China, including economically important regions of
Guangdong, Shanghai, Shandong and Jilin," the company said.
The restaurant chain recorded a 1% fall in same-store sales
last year, an improvement from the 9% decline in 2020. However,
tight curbs on travel and dining out due to the rapid spread of
the Omicron coronavirus variant have hurt sales this year.
The company projected an operating profit for the first
quarter to be in a range of $165 million to $200 million,
compared with $342 million a year earlier.
China has reported more local symptomatic COVID-19 cases so
far this year than it recorded in all of 2021, as the highly
transmissible Omicron variant triggers outbreaks from Shanghai
to Shenzhen.
Over 1,100 Yum China restaurants were temporarily closed or
offering only takeaway and delivery services, as of Sunday. It
had more than 12,000 restaurants, as of February end.
Yum China's shares, which have taken a beating in recent
days due to an auditing dispute between Beijing and Washington,
fell as much as 10.5% to $33.55, a three-year low.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Krishna Chandra Eluri)