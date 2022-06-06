Log in
    YMTX   US98872L1026

YUMANITY THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(YMTX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 10:54:39 am EDT
1.855 USD   +30.63%
10:31aYumanity Therapeutics Shares Soar on Kineta Deal
DJ
09:22aWall Street Set for Gains, China Tech ADRs Rise on Signs of Easing Regulatory Pressure
MT
08:09aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
Yumanity Therapeutics Shares Soar on Kineta Deal

06/06/2022 | 10:31am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. jumped more than 50% on Monday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unveiled plans for a reverse merger with immuno-oncology company Kineta Inc.

Yumanity said Kineta's shareholders will own about 85% of the combined company, which will adopt the Kineta name and focus on its cancer pipeline, along with Yumanity's 2020 research collaboration with Merck & Co. that is potentially worth more than $500 million.

In a related move, Boston-based Yumanity said it agreed to sell its most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, and its unpartnered discovery-stage neuroscience product candidates and targets to Johnson & Johnson for $26 million in cash.

Yumanity shares have fallen sharply this year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on studies of YTX-7739 in the progressive nervous-system disorder Parkinson's disease. The stock fell to as low as 95 cents in March, well below its 52-week high of $16.89 reached last June.

Shares of Yumanity, which went public in a reverse merger with Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. in December 2020, were recently changing hands at $2.14, up nearly 51%.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1030ET

