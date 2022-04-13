Log in
    2726   KYG988361021

YUMMY TOWN (CAYMAN) HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(2726)
Yummy Town Cayman : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary RBT Holdings Ltd.

04/13/2022 | 03:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Yummy Town (Cayman) Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/13 Time of announcement 15:42:40
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of
major subsidiary RBT Holdings Ltd.
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/13
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividends HKD15,000(thousand)
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Counterparty for dividend distribution:Yummy Town (Cayman) Holdings Corp.

Disclaimer

Yummy Town (Cayman) Holdings Corporation published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
