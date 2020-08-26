Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited    2682   KYG9888W1006

YUN LEE MARINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2682)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yun Lee Marine : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020 ("AGM")

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 07:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited

潤 利 海 事 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2682)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020 ("AGM")

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "Notice") of AGM both dated 28 July 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

RESULTS OF THE AGM

At the AGM held on 26 August 2020, all proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited; was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the AGM date, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 1,000,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against any resolutions at the AGM.

− 1 −

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM. The poll results in respect of each of the resolutions were as follows:

Number of Votes

Ordinary Resolution

(Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited

664,085,750

0

consolidated financial statements and the reports

(100%)

(0%)

of the directors and auditors for the year ended

31 March 2020.

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK 0.5 cent per

664,085,750

0

Share of the Company for the year ended 31

(100%)

(0%)

March 2020.

3.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Wen Tsz Kit Bondy as

664,085,750

0

executive Director;

(100%)

(0%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Liu Hon Por Francis as

664,085,750

0

independent non-executive Director;

(100%)

(0%)

(c)

To re-elect Mr. Wu Tai Cheung as

664,085,750

0

independent non-executive Director;

(100%)

(0%)

4.

To authorise the board of directors of the

664,085,750

0

Company to determine the remuneration of the

(100%)

(0%)

directors of the Company.

5.

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the

664,085,750

0

Company's auditors and to authorise the board

(100%)

(0%)

of directors of the Company to determine their

remuneration.

6.

(A)

To grant an unconditional mandate to the

664,085,750

0

directors to issue and allot additional shares

(100%)

(0%)

not exceeding 20% of the issued shares of

the Company.

(B)

To grant an unconditional mandate to the

664,085,750

0

directors to repurchase the shares of the

(100%)

(0%)

Company not exceeding 10% of the issued

shares of the Company.

(C)

To extend the mandate granted under

664,085,750

0

resolution No. 6(A) by including the

(100%)

(0%)

number of shares repurchased by the

Company pursuant to resolution No. 6(B).

− 2 −

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By order of the Board

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited

Wen Tsz Kit Bondy

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Wen Tsz Kit Bondy and Ms. Chan Sau Ling Amy, and three independent non-executive Director, namely Mr. Liu Hon Por Francis, Mr. Wu Tai Cheung and Mr. Fu Bradley.

− 3 −

Disclaimer

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 11:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about YUN LEE MARINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:37aYUN LEE MARINE : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 26 august 20..
PU
07/27YUN LEE MARINE : Notice of 2020 annual general meeting; proposed grant of genera..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 202 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net income 2020 9,70 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net cash 2020 101 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 4,59%
Capitalization 125 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart YUN LEE MARINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tsz Kit Wen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sau Ling Chan Executive Director
Hon Por Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Tai Cheung Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Bradley Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUN LEE MARINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.67%16
CINTAS CORPORATION20.68%33 609
TELEPERFORMANCE20.15%18 141
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC18.81%13 041
LG CORP.18.97%12 901
UNITED RENTALS6.03%12 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group