Yun Lee Marine : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020 ("AGM")

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited 潤 利 海 事 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2682) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 AUGUST 2020 ("AGM") The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll. Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "Notice") of AGM both dated 28 July 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular. RESULTS OF THE AGM At the AGM held on 26 August 2020, all proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited; was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. As at the AGM date, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 1,000,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against any resolutions at the AGM. − 1 − The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM. The poll results in respect of each of the resolutions were as follows: Number of Votes Ordinary Resolution (Approximate %) For Against 1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited 664,085,750 0 consolidated financial statements and the reports (100%) (0%) of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2020. 2. To declare a final dividend of HK 0.5 cent per 664,085,750 0 Share of the Company for the year ended 31 (100%) (0%) March 2020. 3. (a) To re-elect Mr. Wen Tsz Kit Bondy as 664,085,750 0 executive Director; (100%) (0%) (b) To re-elect Mr. Liu Hon Por Francis as 664,085,750 0 independent non-executive Director; (100%) (0%) (c) To re-elect Mr. Wu Tai Cheung as 664,085,750 0 independent non-executive Director; (100%) (0%) 4. To authorise the board of directors of the 664,085,750 0 Company to determine the remuneration of the (100%) (0%) directors of the Company. 5. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the 664,085,750 0 Company's auditors and to authorise the board (100%) (0%) of directors of the Company to determine their remuneration. 6. (A) To grant an unconditional mandate to the 664,085,750 0 directors to issue and allot additional shares (100%) (0%) not exceeding 20% of the issued shares of the Company. (B) To grant an unconditional mandate to the 664,085,750 0 directors to repurchase the shares of the (100%) (0%) Company not exceeding 10% of the issued shares of the Company. (C) To extend the mandate granted under 664,085,750 0 resolution No. 6(A) by including the (100%) (0%) number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to resolution No. 6(B). − 2 − As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company. By order of the Board Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited Wen Tsz Kit Bondy Chairman and executive Director Hong Kong, 26 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Wen Tsz Kit Bondy and Ms. Chan Sau Ling Amy, and three independent non-executive Director, namely Mr. Liu Hon Por Francis, Mr. Wu Tai Cheung and Mr. Fu Bradley. − 3 − Attachments Original document

