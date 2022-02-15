Yungshin Construction & Development : Announcement of the Company's acquisition of real property.

|
Statement
|
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land
located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Land located at Fengxiang Section, Fengshan
District, Kaohsiung City.
2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/02/15~2022/02/15
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent
to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction amount:
Transaction unit amount: 3,578.03 square meters,
equivalent to 1,082.354 ping.
Transaction price: NT$503,294,610，Unit price:
NT$465,000.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
person and furthermore is not a related party of the
Company, the name of the trading counterparty is
not required to be disclosed):
Natural person；Non related-party.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for
choosing the related party as trading counterparty and
the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the
previous date and monetary value of transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
five years has been a related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship to the Company at the time of the
transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not
applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral
should provide a table explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Payment terms follows by contract.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as
invitation to tender, price comparison, or price
negotiation), the reference basis for the decision
on price, and the decision-making department:
Manner of deciding on this transaction: Price negotiation.
Reference basis for the decision on price: According to
authorization of the Company.
Decision-making unit: According to authorization of the
Company.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company
and its appraisal price:
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
Appraisal report has not yet obtained.
12.Practice certificate number of the professional
appraiser:
Appraisal report has not yet obtained.
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific
price, or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:YES
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:
Due to the short-time decision-making and
the transaction agreement, the appraisal report
has not yet be obtained. The appraisal report will
be obtained within two weeks according to regulations.
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Planned to Build Housing for Sale.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
is a related party:NO
24.Date of the board of directors' resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval
by the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or
right-of-use asset from a related party:NO
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article
16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the
transaction price, the price assessed in accordance
with the Article 17 of the same regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO