Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Yungshin Construction & Development Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5508   TW0005508006

YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.

(5508)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yungshin Construction & Development : Announement of Land Aquisition through Publid Tender.

03/31/2022 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 13:55:20
Subject 
 Announement of Land Aquisition
through Publid Tender.
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land
located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Land located at Lingya Section, Wuquan
 District No.519&520, Kaohsiung City.
2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/03/31~2022/03/31
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent
to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price:
 Transaction amount:
Transaction unit amount: 2,462 square meters,
equivalent to 744.755 ping.
Transaction price: NT$931,710,760，Unit price:
NT$1,251,000.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
person and furthermore is not a related party of the
 Company, the name of the trading counterparty is
not required to be disclosed):
Finance Bureau Ksohsiung City Government
；Non related-party.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for
choosing the related party as trading counterparty and
the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
 the Company and the trading counterparty, and the
previous date and monetary value of transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been a related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
 relationship to the Company at the time of the
transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not
applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral
should provide a table explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:
Payment terms follows by contract.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as
 invitation to tender, price comparison, or price
negotiation), the reference basis for the decision
on price, and the decision-making department:
Manner of deciding on this transaction:Public Tender.
Reference basis for the decision on price: According to
authorization of the Company.
Decision-making unit: According to authorization of the
Company.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company
and its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional
appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific
price, or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Planned to Build Housing for Sale.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
 is a related party:NO
24.Date of the board of directors' resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval
by the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or
right-of-use asset from a related party:NO
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article
16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the
transaction price, the price assessed in accordance
with the Article 17 of the same regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO

Disclaimer

Yungshin Construction & Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
02:06aYUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT : Announement of Land Aquisition through Publid Tender..
PU
03/04FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT : Acquisition of Land Appraisal Information from Non-Related Persons.
PU
02/25YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to issue o..
PU
02/25YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene..
PU
02/25YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the Company's acquisition of real pr..
PU
02/25YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the Company's financial report for F..
PU
02/25Yungshin Construction & Development Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
02/23FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT : Acquisition of Land Appraisal Information from Non-Related Persons.
PU
02/15YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the Company's acquisition of real pr..
PU
02/10YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT : The Company has Signed Multiple Commissioned Structu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 037 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2021 1 935 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
Net Debt 2021 5 832 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,19x
Yield 2021 12,5%
Capitalization 15 872 M 555 M 555 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,83x
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yungshin Construction & Development Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun Ming Chen Chairman & General Manager
Jui Ling Huang Head-Finance
Tsung Hung Chen Independent Director
Chung Ming Huang Independent Director
Sung Chiao Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.14.06%555
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.16%35 078
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.95%32 510
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.62%32 160
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.13.37%31 605
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.00%29 339