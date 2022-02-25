Yungshin Construction & Development : To explain 2022/2/25 announcement of issuance of ordinary corporate bonds
05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Time of announcement
14:02:50
Subject
To explain 2022/2/25 announcement of issuance of ordinary
corporate bonds
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate
bonds of ___________ (company)]:
YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
1st Secured Corporate Bond Issue in 2022
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration(Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued: NT$ 590 million, comprised of NT$400 million Tranche A
and NT$190 million Tranche B.
5.Face value per bond: NT$ 1 million
6.Issue price:At par value
7.Issuance period:5-year
8.Coupon rate:
Tranche A - Fixed rate at 1.80% p.a.,
Tranche B - Fixed rate at 1.85% p.a.
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:
Banks secured.
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To repay bank debts.
11.Underwriting method: Public offering through underwriting.
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds: Bank Sinopac Company Limited
13.Underwriter or agent: Mega Securities Co., Ltd.
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:
Tranche A - Mega International Commercial Bank
Tranche B - Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Mega International Commercial Bank San Min Branch
16.Certifying institution:N/A
17.Where convertible into shares, the price and the rules for conversion:N/A
18.Sell-back conditions:N/A
19.Buyback conditions:N/A
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional
share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Yungshin Construction & Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:07 UTC.