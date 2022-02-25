Yungshin Construction & Development : To explain 2022/2/25 announcement of issuance of ordinary corporate bonds

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]: YUNGSHIN CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 1st Secured Corporate Bond Issue in 2022 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration(Yes/No):No 4.Total amount issued: NT$ 590 million, comprised of NT$400 million Tranche A and NT$190 million Tranche B. 5.Face value per bond: NT$ 1 million 6.Issue price:At par value 7.Issuance period:5-year 8.Coupon rate: Tranche A - Fixed rate at 1.80% p.a., Tranche B - Fixed rate at 1.85% p.a. 9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals: Banks secured. 10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: To repay bank debts. 11.Underwriting method: Public offering through underwriting. 12.Trustees of the corporate bonds: Bank Sinopac Company Limited 13.Underwriter or agent: Mega Securities Co., Ltd. 14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance: Tranche A - Mega International Commercial Bank Tranche B - Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: Mega International Commercial Bank San Min Branch 16.Certifying institution:N/A 17.Where convertible into shares, the price and the rules for conversion:N/A 18.Sell-back conditions:N/A 19.Buyback conditions:N/A 20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.