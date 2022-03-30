YungShin Global : Announce the Company's Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021.
03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Provided by: YungShin Global Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/30
Time of announcement
17:33:43
Subject
Announce the Company's Board of Directors
approved the consolidated financial statements
for the years ended December 31, 2021.
Date of events
2022/03/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/30
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/30
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,805,055
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):3,723,246
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):957,629
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):998,546
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):756,293
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):736,622
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.77
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):12,009,266
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,221,167
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):6,537,968
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
YungShin Global Holding Corporation published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.