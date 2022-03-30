Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. YungShin Global Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3705   TW0003705000

YUNGSHIN GLOBAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(3705)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YungShin Global : Announce the Company's Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021.

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YungShin Global Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:33:43
Subject 
 Announce the Company's Board of Directors
approved the consolidated financial statements
for the years ended December 31, 2021.
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/30
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/30
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,805,055
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):3,723,246
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):957,629
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):998,546
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):756,293
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):736,622
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.77
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):12,009,266
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,221,167
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):6,537,968
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

YungShin Global Holding Corporation published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YUNGSHIN GLOBAL HOLDING CORPORATION
05:45aYUNGSHIN GLOBAL : The Board of Directors' Resolution on dividend distribution.
PU
05:45aYUNGSHIN GLOBAL : Announce the Company's Board of Directors approved the consolidated fina..
PU
05:45aYUNGSHIN GLOBAL : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Gen..
PU
05:45aYUNGSHIN GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary, YSP Int. Co. Ltd. has reduce..
PU
03/29YUNGSHIN GLOBAL : Announcement of the BOD resolution on dividend distribution on behalf of..
PU
03/29YUNGSHIN GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary, Yung Shin Pharm. Ind. Co. Lt..
PU
03/29YUNGSHIN GLOBAL : Announcement of the BOD resolution on issuance of new shares through cap..
PU
03/18YUNGSHIN GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Chemix Inc., the BOD resolution on..
PU
03/18YUNGSHIN GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Chemix Inc., the important resolut..
PU
03/18YUNGSHIN GLOBAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Chemix Inc., the resulotion by BOD..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 085 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2020 792 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 866 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 4,47%
Capitalization 11 334 M 395 M 395 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart YUNGSHIN GLOBAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
YungShin Global Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNGSHIN GLOBAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuo Hun Yin General Manager
Pei Chun Chen Head-Finance
Fang Chuan Lee Chairman
Chin Kang Sha Independent Director
Kun Hsien Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUNGSHIN GLOBAL HOLDING CORPORATION-0.93%395
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.90%467 388
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.68%325 073
PFIZER, INC.-10.69%296 575
ABBVIE INC.19.78%286 456
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.41%260 228