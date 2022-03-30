YungShin Global : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary, YSP Int. Co. Ltd. has reduced the percentage of its shareholding in its subsidiary(supplementary announcement)

Statement

1.Name of the major subsidiary、Article 7 paragraph 3 subsidiary deemed as the listed company, or a subsidiary of a listed company applies for listing of securities in an overseas securities market for trading: Yung Shin China Holding Company Ltd.(CNH) 2.Cause of occurrence of the event (reduce the percentage of shareholding, contributions or lose control ):lose control. 3.Method of shareholding or contributions reduction (Please specify the date, reason, method, reduction percentage, volume, unit price, and total amount each time): (1)occurance date:2021/12/29 YSP INC BOD resolution. (2)reason:inline with the Group's business strategy consideration, to sale the 89.81% equity of the subsidiary, CNH. (3)method:sale 89.81% of equity. (4)reduction percentage:89.81% (5)total amount:USD23,518thousand(equivalent approximate NTD651,449thousand) (6)the subject matter of this transaction only include Yung Shin Pharmaceutical Ind. (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. and awaiting the equity divestiture of Shanghai Yung Zip Pharmaceutical Trading Co., Ltd. and Yung Shin Company Limited, the related transactions and the price per unit will be re-announced. 4.Method of loss of control(Please specify the date, reason, and method): YSP INC's BOD on 2021/12/29 resolved to dispose 89.81% equity of CNH, after the completion of share transfer, it will lose control over it. 5.Equity (or capital) recipient or counterparty (please list separately for each transaction):Fuentes Holding Company Limited (Cayman)(異動項目) 6.Relationship with counterparty (Please specify the relationship with counterparty each time):the Company's director. 7.Gains (or losses) on disposal (Please specify the gains (or losses) on disposal each time.If there is no gains (or losses), please fill in "NA"): According to the 2021Q3 audit review report, the preliminary estimate of the disposition benefit is approximately NT183,118 thousand and the actual amount is subject to the settlement date. 8.Cumulative reduction of shareholding in major subsidiaries, Article 7 paragraph 3 subsidiary deemed as the listed company, or a subsidiary of a listed company applies for listing of securities in an overseas securities market for trading so far (including the current transaction):89.81% 9.Shareholding in major subsidiaries, Article 7 paragraph 3 subsidiary deemed as the listed company, or a subsidiary of a listed company applies for listing of securities in an overseas securities market for trading at present (including the current transaction):89.81% 10.Name of independent expert and his/her opinion on reasonableness of pricing in each transaction: CPA Hsiang-Ning Hu of YangTze CPAS & Co, the price in this transaction is fair and reasonable. 11.Name of independent expert and his/her opinion on the impact of reduction of shareholding or loss of control on the rights of the listed company's shareholders: CPA Hsiang-Ning Hu of YangTze CPAS & Co, this transaction does not affect shareholders' rights and interests. 12.Any effect on the ongoing listing of the parent company:None 13.Date of the audit committee resolution:2021/12/29 14.Details of audit committee resolution:It's proposed to sell 89.81% equity of CNH to Mr. Fang Chuan Lee at USD23,518 thousand, which will be submitted to BOD for discussion. 15.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/29 16.Details of board of directors resolution: except for Fang-Chuan Lee, Fang-Yu Lee, Ling-Chin Lee and Fang-Hsin Lee, who recused themselves, the chairman appointed independent director's Shih-Kuang Tsai to act as the temporary chairman of the meeting. after consultation, the attending directors unanimously agreed to sell 89.81% equity of CNH to Mr. Fang Chuan Lee at a price of USD23,518 thousand, and authorized director Meng-Pi Lin to sign the contract on behalf of YSP INC. 17.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)according to the subject matter of this transaction, the transaction will be regarded as valid after the equity divestiture and shareholder rights transfer of the subsidiaries Shanghai Yung Zip Pharmaceutical Trading Co., Ltd. and Yung Shin Company Limited. (2)press release: On behalf of YSP International Company Limited ("YSP INC"), which is a major subsidiary of YungShin Global Holding Corporation (Taiwan Stock Exchange Code: 3705, hereinafter referred to as YSH), announced today that it had signed an equity deal with Mr. Fang Chuan Lee to agree on a USD23,518thousand for the sale of Yung Shin China Holding Company Limited's shares (the main transaction is to divestiture of Shanghai Yung Zip Pharmaceutical Trading Co.,Ltd. and Yung Shin Company Limited, it has a direct shareholding of 89.66% in Yung Shin Pharmaeutical Ind. (Kunshan) Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "The Deal"). This transaction represent 5.43% net asset value and 5.67% profit after tax of YSH 2021Q3 audit review report. By completing this transaction, YungShin Group retains the products and rights of the other parts of the Group to sell directly in China to maximize the revenue of China with more efficient resources. the Group will continue to focus on the global market, strengthening its overall competitive strength in the global market through the strategic layout of the international market and the efficient allocation and use of resources.