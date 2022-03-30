Log in
YungShin Global : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary, YSP Int. Co. Ltd. has reduced the percentage of its shareholding in its subsidiary(supplementary announcement)

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YungShin Global Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:32:30
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary,
YSP Int. Co. Ltd. has reduced the percentage of its
shareholding in its subsidiary(supplementary announcement)
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 49
Statement 
1.Name of the major subsidiary、Article 7 paragraph 3 subsidiary deemed as
the listed company, or a subsidiary of a listed company applies for listing
of securities in an overseas securities market for trading:
Yung Shin China Holding Company Ltd.(CNH)
2.Cause of occurrence of the event (reduce the percentage of shareholding,
contributions or lose control ):lose control.
3.Method of shareholding or contributions reduction (Please specify the
date, reason, method, reduction percentage, volume, unit price, and total
amount each time):
(1)occurance date:2021/12/29 YSP INC BOD resolution.
(2)reason:inline with the Group's business strategy consideration, to sale
          the 89.81% equity of the subsidiary, CNH.
(3)method:sale 89.81% of equity.
(4)reduction percentage:89.81%
(5)total amount:USD23,518thousand(equivalent approximate NTD651,449thousand)
(6)the subject matter of this transaction only include Yung Shin
   Pharmaceutical Ind. (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. and awaiting the equity
   divestiture of Shanghai Yung Zip Pharmaceutical Trading Co., Ltd. and
   Yung Shin Company Limited, the related transactions and the price per
   unit will be re-announced.
4.Method of loss of control(Please specify the date, reason, and method):
YSP INC's BOD on 2021/12/29 resolved to dispose 89.81% equity of CNH,
after the completion of share transfer, it will lose control over it.
5.Equity (or capital) recipient or counterparty (please list separately for
each transaction):Fuentes Holding Company Limited (Cayman)(異動項目)
6.Relationship with counterparty (Please specify the relationship with
counterparty each time):the Company's director.
7.Gains (or losses) on disposal (Please specify the gains (or losses) on
disposal each time.If there is no gains (or losses), please fill in "NA"):
According to the 2021Q3 audit review report, the preliminary estimate of the
disposition benefit is approximately NT183,118 thousand and the actual
amount is subject to the settlement date.
8.Cumulative reduction of shareholding in major subsidiaries, Article 7
paragraph 3 subsidiary deemed as the listed company, or a subsidiary of a
listed company applies for listing of securities in an overseas securities
market for trading so far (including the current transaction):89.81%
9.Shareholding in major subsidiaries, Article 7 paragraph 3 subsidiary
deemed as the listed company, or a subsidiary of a listed company applies
for listing of securities in an overseas securities market for trading at
present (including the current transaction):89.81%
10.Name of independent expert and his/her opinion on reasonableness of
pricing in each transaction:
CPA Hsiang-Ning Hu of YangTze CPAS & Co, the price in this transaction is
fair and reasonable.
11.Name of independent expert and his/her opinion on the impact of reduction
of shareholding or loss of control on the rights of the listed company's
shareholders:
CPA Hsiang-Ning Hu of YangTze CPAS & Co, this transaction does not affect
shareholders' rights and interests.
12.Any effect on the ongoing listing of the parent company:None
13.Date of the audit committee resolution:2021/12/29
14.Details of audit committee resolution:It's proposed to sell 89.81% equity
  of CNH to Mr. Fang Chuan Lee at USD23,518 thousand, which will be
  submitted to BOD for discussion.
15.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/29
16.Details of board of directors resolution:
except for Fang-Chuan Lee, Fang-Yu Lee, Ling-Chin Lee and Fang-Hsin Lee,
who recused themselves, the chairman appointed independent director's
Shih-Kuang Tsai to act as the temporary chairman of the meeting. after
consultation, the attending directors unanimously agreed to sell 89.81%
equity of CNH to Mr. Fang Chuan Lee at a price of USD23,518 thousand,
and authorized director Meng-Pi Lin to sign the contract on behalf of
YSP INC.
17.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)according to the subject matter of this transaction, the transaction
   will be regarded as valid after the equity divestiture and shareholder
   rights transfer of the subsidiaries Shanghai Yung Zip Pharmaceutical
   Trading Co., Ltd. and Yung Shin Company Limited.
(2)press release:
   On behalf of YSP International Company Limited ("YSP INC"), which is
   a major subsidiary of YungShin Global Holding Corporation (Taiwan Stock
   Exchange Code: 3705, hereinafter referred to as YSH), announced today
   that it had signed an equity deal with Mr. Fang Chuan Lee to agree on
   a USD23,518thousand for the sale of Yung Shin China Holding Company
   Limited's shares (the main transaction is to divestiture of Shanghai
   Yung Zip Pharmaceutical Trading Co.,Ltd. and Yung Shin Company Limited,
   it has a direct shareholding of 89.66% in Yung Shin Pharmaeutical Ind.
   (Kunshan) Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "The Deal").
   This transaction represent 5.43% net asset value and 5.67% profit after
   tax of YSH 2021Q3 audit review report.
   By completing this transaction, YungShin Group retains the products and
   rights of the other parts of the Group to sell directly in China to
   maximize the revenue of China with more efficient resources. the Group
   will continue to focus on the global market, strengthening its overall
   competitive strength in the global market through the strategic layout
   of the international market and the efficient allocation and use of
   resources.

Disclaimer

YungShin Global Holding Corporation published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
