YungShin Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Carlsbad Technology, Inc. change in representative of the Company's Institutional Director.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/20 2.Name of legal person: YungShin Global Holding Corporation (YSH) 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Director:Fang-Hsin Lee (2)Director:Fang-Yu Lee (3)Director:Fang-Chen Lee (4)Director:Wei-Kai Chung (5)Director:Chi-Li Lee (6)Supervisor:Meng-Pi Lin 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Institutional Director:Fang-Hsin Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin Global Holding Corporation (2)Institutional Director:Fang-Yu Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin Global Holding Corporation (3)Institutional Director:Fang-Chen Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin Global Holding Corporation (4)Institutional Director:Wei-Kai Chung;Institutional Director of YungShin Global Holding Corporation (5)Institutional Director:Chi-Li Lee;Institutional Director of Yung Zip Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. (6)Supervisor:Meng-Pi Lin 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Institutional Director:Fang-Hsin Lee (2)Institutional Director:Fang-Yu Lee (3)Institutional Director:Meng-Pi Lin (4)Institutional Director:Wei-Kai Chung (5)Institutional Director:Chi-Li Lee 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Institutional Director:Fang-Hsin Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin Global Holding Corporation (2)Institutional Director:Fang-Yu Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin Global Holding Corporation (3)Institutional Director:Meng-Pi Lin;Institutional Director of YungShin Global Holding Corporation (4)Institutional Director:Wei-Kai Chung;Institutional Director of YungShin Global Holding Corporation (5)Institutional Director:Chi-Li Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin Global Holding Corporation 7.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/09-2022/12/31 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/20 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The date of occurence is based on the local time of the subsidiary in United States.