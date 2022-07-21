YungShin Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Carlsbad Technology, Inc. change in representative of the Company's Institutional Director.
07/21/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Provided by: YungShin Global Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/21
Time of announcement
16:44:13
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Carlsbad
Technology, Inc. change in representative of the
Company's Institutional Director.
Date of events
2022/07/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/20
2.Name of legal person:
YungShin Global Holding Corporation (YSH)
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Director:Fang-Hsin Lee
(2)Director:Fang-Yu Lee
(3)Director:Fang-Chen Lee
(4)Director:Wei-Kai Chung
(5)Director:Chi-Li Lee
(6)Supervisor:Meng-Pi Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Institutional Director:Fang-Hsin Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin
Global Holding Corporation
(2)Institutional Director:Fang-Yu Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin
Global Holding Corporation
(3)Institutional Director:Fang-Chen Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin
Global Holding Corporation
(4)Institutional Director:Wei-Kai Chung;Institutional Director of YungShin
Global Holding Corporation
(5)Institutional Director:Chi-Li Lee;Institutional Director of Yung Zip
Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.
(6)Supervisor:Meng-Pi Lin
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Institutional Director:Fang-Hsin Lee
(2)Institutional Director:Fang-Yu Lee
(3)Institutional Director:Meng-Pi Lin
(4)Institutional Director:Wei-Kai Chung
(5)Institutional Director:Chi-Li Lee
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Institutional Director:Fang-Hsin Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin
Global Holding Corporation
(2)Institutional Director:Fang-Yu Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin
Global Holding Corporation
(3)Institutional Director:Meng-Pi Lin;Institutional Director of YungShin
Global Holding Corporation
(4)Institutional Director:Wei-Kai Chung;Institutional Director of YungShin
Global Holding Corporation
(5)Institutional Director:Chi-Li Lee;Institutional Director of YungShin
Global Holding Corporation
7.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/09-2022/12/31
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/20
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The date of occurence
is based on the local time of the subsidiary in United States.
YungShin Global Holding Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 08:53:04 UTC.