YungShin Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Carlsbad Technology, Inc. the important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/07/20 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:None 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved business report and financial statements for year 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: To elect the member of Board of Directors, and the newly-elected are as below: Directors: Fang-Hsin Lee, Fang-Yu Lee, Meng-Pi Lin, Wei-Kai Chung, Chi-Li Lee. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (A)In accordance with the ordinance, the shareholders' consent letter will substitute the 2022 Annual General Meeting. (B)The date of occurence is based on the local time of the subsidiary in United States.