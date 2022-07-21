Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  YungShin Global Holding Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3705   TW0003705000

YUNGSHIN GLOBAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(3705)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
40.65 TWD   +0.12%
06/30YUNGSHIN GLOBAL : Announcement decrease in the number of held companies in the Company's portfolio
PU
06/30YungShin Global Holding Corporation agreed to acquire Yung Shin China Holding Co. Ltd and Yung Shin Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd.
CI
06/21YUNGSHIN GLOBAL : Announcement of the BOD resolution on dividend distribution on behalf of Yung Shin China Holding Company Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YungShin Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Carlsbad Technology, Inc. the important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting

07/21/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YungShin Global Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/21 Time of announcement 16:43:26
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Carlsbad
Technology, Inc. the important resolutions of
the shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/07/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Approved  business report and financial statements for year 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors: To elect the member of Board of Directors,
 and the newly-elected are as below:
 Directors: Fang-Hsin Lee, Fang-Yu Lee, Meng-Pi Lin, Wei-Kai Chung,
            Chi-Li Lee.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 (A)In accordance with the ordinance, the shareholders' consent letter will
    substitute the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
 (B)The date of occurence is based on the local time of the subsidiary in
    United States.

Disclaimer

YungShin Global Holding Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 08:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 7 805 M - -
Net income 2021 737 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 10 828 M 362 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart YUNGSHIN GLOBAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
YungShin Global Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNGSHIN GLOBAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuo Hun Yin General Manager
Pei Chun Chen Head-Finance
Fang Chuan Lee Chairman
Chin Kang Sha Independent Director
Kun Hsien Lin Independent Director
