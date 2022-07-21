YungShin Global : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Carlsbad Technology, Inc. the important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting
07/21/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: YungShin Global Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/21
Time of announcement
16:43:26
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Carlsbad
Technology, Inc. the important resolutions of
the shareholders' meeting
Date of events
2022/07/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/07/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved business report and financial statements for year 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors: To elect the member of Board of Directors,
and the newly-elected are as below:
Directors: Fang-Hsin Lee, Fang-Yu Lee, Meng-Pi Lin, Wei-Kai Chung,
Chi-Li Lee.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(A)In accordance with the ordinance, the shareholders' consent letter will
substitute the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
(B)The date of occurence is based on the local time of the subsidiary in
United States.
