  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  YungShin Global Holding Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3705   TW0003705000

YUNGSHIN GLOBAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(3705)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YungShin Global : Announcement pursuant to the Article 22,Para 1, Subpara 3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of funds and making of Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Company

01/26/2022 | 02:26am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: YungShin Global Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/01/26 Time of announcement 15:16:19
Subject 
 Announcement pursuant to the Article 22,Para 1,
Subpara 3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of funds and
making of Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Company
Date of events 2022/01/26 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/26
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
 A.Funding recipient name:YSP International Company Ltd.
 B.Relationship with lender:100% directly owned subsidiary of the Company
 C.Lending limit:1,264,186 thousands
 D.Starting outstanding balance:0
 E.New loan:250,000 thousands
 F.Is it part of scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
   recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
   to allocate:Yes
 G.Outstanding balance up to the date of occurence:250,000 thousands
 H.Reason for new loan:Short-term borrowings
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
 capital:1,208,096 thousands
 cumulative gains/losses:937,343 thousands
5.Method of calculation of interest:interest incurred when loan release
 and bear interest at 1% fixed per annum and repayable monthly.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
 repayment condition:repaid by installment or repaid in full when mature
 repayment date: 2022/12/31
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):250,000 thousands
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:4.00%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
 Parent Company
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  The Company's Board of Directors on 2022/1/26 had resolved lending limit
  of USD9,054,690 and converted at spot rate of 2022/1/14 equivalent to
  approximately NTD250,000 thousands.

Disclaimer

YungShin Global Holding Corporation published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
