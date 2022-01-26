YungShin Global : Announcement pursuant to the Article 22,Para 1, Subpara 3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of funds and making of Endorsements and Guarantees by Public Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/26 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): A.Funding recipient name:YSP International Company Ltd. B.Relationship with lender:100% directly owned subsidiary of the Company C.Lending limit:1,264,186 thousands D.Starting outstanding balance:0 E.New loan:250,000 thousands F.Is it part of scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate:Yes G.Outstanding balance up to the date of occurence:250,000 thousands H.Reason for new loan:Short-term borrowings 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):None 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): capital:1,208,096 thousands cumulative gains/losses:937,343 thousands 5.Method of calculation of interest:interest incurred when loan release and bear interest at 1% fixed per annum and repayable monthly. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: repayment condition:repaid by installment or repaid in full when mature repayment date: 2022/12/31 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):250,000 thousands 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:4.00% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Parent Company 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company's Board of Directors on 2022/1/26 had resolved lending limit of USD9,054,690 and converted at spot rate of 2022/1/14 equivalent to approximately NTD250,000 thousands.