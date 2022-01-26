Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  YungShin Global Holding Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3705   TW0003705000

YUNGSHIN GLOBAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(3705)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YungShin Global : The Company has to deals with the shares release of subsidiary,"Vetnostrum Animal Health Co., Ltd." and waived participation in the cash capital increase plan

01/26/2022 | 02:26am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: YungShin Global Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/26 Time of announcement 15:15:51
Subject 
 The Company has to deals with the shares release
of subsidiary,"Vetnostrum Animal Health Co., Ltd." and
waived participation in the cash capital increase plan
Date of events 2022/01/26 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/26
2.Company name:YungShin Global Holding Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 (I) In order to support the subsidiary's Vetnostrum business development,
     to retain and attract professional talents, and in light of
     Vetnostrum's ownership distribution plan and the legal requirements
     for its prospective application for listing on TWSE or TPEx, it is
     necessary for the Company to reduce its ownership of Vetnostrum's
     shares to lower than 70 percent before Vetnostrum applies for public
     listing. Specifically, the total of the Vetnostrum's shares held by
     the Company and its subsidiaries, including all of the directors,
     supervisors, and representatives, as well as shareholders owning 10
     percent of the shares of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, and
     their related parties, must not exceed 70 percent of Vetnostrum's
     outstanding shares at the time of the listing.
     To plan for Vetnostrum's ownership distribution for applying for the
     TWSE/TPEx listing and maintain the Company's control over Vetnostrum's
     operations, the Company may release the Vetnostrum's shares at once or
     in tranches and waive the right to participate in Vetnostrum's cash
     capital increase plan.
(II) For the shares to be released for Vetnostrum's prospective application
     for listing on the emerging market, TWSE, or TPEx, the Company shall
     provide shares for subscription by securities firms, over-allotment,
     and other procedures according to the relevant laws and regulations
     and the standards of TWSE and TPEx. The number and price of the shares
     to be provided shall be determined with the underwriter(s) based on
     the relevant laws and regulations, the standards of TWSE and TPEx,
     current market conditions and Vetnostrum's business operations.
(III) Upon completion of the aforementioned operations of shares release
      and/or waiver of the right to subscribe shares in the cash capital
      increase plan, the proportion of Vetnostrum's shares held directly or
      indirectly by the Company shall not be lower than 50 percent of
      Vetnostrum's outstanding shares at the time of the TWSE or TPEx
      listing, in order to maintain control over Vetnostrum's operations and
      to maximize the synergy of the Group.
6.Countermeasures:
 It is proposed that the Board of Directors be delegated the full authority
 at the shareholders' meeting to conduct matters related to the
 aforementioned release of the Vetnostrum's shares and/or waiver of the
 right to subscribe shares in the cash capital increase plan.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

YungShin Global Holding Corporation published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
