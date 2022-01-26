YungShin Global : The Company has to deals with the shares release of subsidiary,"Vetnostrum Animal Health Co., Ltd." and waived participation in the cash capital increase plan
01/26/2022 | 02:26am EST
Provided by: YungShin Global Holding Corporation
2022/01/26
15:15:51
The Company has to deals with the shares release
of subsidiary,"Vetnostrum Animal Health Co., Ltd." and
waived participation in the cash capital increase plan
2022/01/26
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/26
2.Company name:YungShin Global Holding Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(I) In order to support the subsidiary's Vetnostrum business development,
to retain and attract professional talents, and in light of
Vetnostrum's ownership distribution plan and the legal requirements
for its prospective application for listing on TWSE or TPEx, it is
necessary for the Company to reduce its ownership of Vetnostrum's
shares to lower than 70 percent before Vetnostrum applies for public
listing. Specifically, the total of the Vetnostrum's shares held by
the Company and its subsidiaries, including all of the directors,
supervisors, and representatives, as well as shareholders owning 10
percent of the shares of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, and
their related parties, must not exceed 70 percent of Vetnostrum's
outstanding shares at the time of the listing.
To plan for Vetnostrum's ownership distribution for applying for the
TWSE/TPEx listing and maintain the Company's control over Vetnostrum's
operations, the Company may release the Vetnostrum's shares at once or
in tranches and waive the right to participate in Vetnostrum's cash
capital increase plan.
(II) For the shares to be released for Vetnostrum's prospective application
for listing on the emerging market, TWSE, or TPEx, the Company shall
provide shares for subscription by securities firms, over-allotment,
and other procedures according to the relevant laws and regulations
and the standards of TWSE and TPEx. The number and price of the shares
to be provided shall be determined with the underwriter(s) based on
the relevant laws and regulations, the standards of TWSE and TPEx,
current market conditions and Vetnostrum's business operations.
(III) Upon completion of the aforementioned operations of shares release
and/or waiver of the right to subscribe shares in the cash capital
increase plan, the proportion of Vetnostrum's shares held directly or
indirectly by the Company shall not be lower than 50 percent of
Vetnostrum's outstanding shares at the time of the TWSE or TPEx
listing, in order to maintain control over Vetnostrum's operations and
to maximize the synergy of the Group.
6.Countermeasures:
It is proposed that the Board of Directors be delegated the full authority
at the shareholders' meeting to conduct matters related to the
aforementioned release of the Vetnostrum's shares and/or waiver of the
right to subscribe shares in the cash capital increase plan.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
