YungShin Global : The Company has to deals with the shares release of subsidiary,"Vetnostrum Animal Health Co., Ltd." and waived participation in the cash capital increase plan

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/26 2.Company name:YungShin Global Holding Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: (I) In order to support the subsidiary's Vetnostrum business development, to retain and attract professional talents, and in light of Vetnostrum's ownership distribution plan and the legal requirements for its prospective application for listing on TWSE or TPEx, it is necessary for the Company to reduce its ownership of Vetnostrum's shares to lower than 70 percent before Vetnostrum applies for public listing. Specifically, the total of the Vetnostrum's shares held by the Company and its subsidiaries, including all of the directors, supervisors, and representatives, as well as shareholders owning 10 percent of the shares of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, and their related parties, must not exceed 70 percent of Vetnostrum's outstanding shares at the time of the listing. To plan for Vetnostrum's ownership distribution for applying for the TWSE/TPEx listing and maintain the Company's control over Vetnostrum's operations, the Company may release the Vetnostrum's shares at once or in tranches and waive the right to participate in Vetnostrum's cash capital increase plan. (II) For the shares to be released for Vetnostrum's prospective application for listing on the emerging market, TWSE, or TPEx, the Company shall provide shares for subscription by securities firms, over-allotment, and other procedures according to the relevant laws and regulations and the standards of TWSE and TPEx. The number and price of the shares to be provided shall be determined with the underwriter(s) based on the relevant laws and regulations, the standards of TWSE and TPEx, current market conditions and Vetnostrum's business operations. (III) Upon completion of the aforementioned operations of shares release and/or waiver of the right to subscribe shares in the cash capital increase plan, the proportion of Vetnostrum's shares held directly or indirectly by the Company shall not be lower than 50 percent of Vetnostrum's outstanding shares at the time of the TWSE or TPEx listing, in order to maintain control over Vetnostrum's operations and to maximize the synergy of the Group. 6.Countermeasures: It is proposed that the Board of Directors be delegated the full authority at the shareholders' meeting to conduct matters related to the aforementioned release of the Vetnostrum's shares and/or waiver of the right to subscribe shares in the cash capital increase plan. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA