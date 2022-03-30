Log in
    3705   TW0003705000

YUNGSHIN GLOBAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(3705)
YungShin Global : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting(Added causes for convening the meeting)

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YungShin Global Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:31:44
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors resolved to
convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders
Meeting(Added causes for convening the meeting)
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/30
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/24
3.Shareholders meeting location:
 No. 315, Chenggong Rd., Dajia Dist., Taichung City
 (Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Xiangye Village, Tiezhen Mountain, Dajia)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
 (1) 2021 annual business report.
 (2) Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books
     and statements.
 (3) Report on 2021 employees' and directors' remuneration.
 (4) Related parties transaction of the group for the year 2021.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
 (1) Acknowledgement of 2021 annual business report and annual final
     accounting books and statements
 (2) Acknowledgement of the 2021 earnings distribution.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
 (1) Amendment to the Company"Articles of Incorporation".
 (2) Amendment to the Company"Procedures for Assets Acquisition and
     Disposal".
 (3) In accordance with the subsidiary "Vetnostrum Animal Health Co., Ltd."
     in its future application for listing. The Company to deals with the
     subsidiary's share release plan and waived participation in the
     company's cash capital increase plan.
 (4) Amendment to the "Regulations for Shareholder's Meeting"of the company
     (new agenda)
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
 (1)To elect the Fifth Board of Directors and Independent Directors
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
 (1)Discussion to approve the lifting of non-competition restrictions
    for directors.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/26
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/24
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

YungShin Global Holding Corporation published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
