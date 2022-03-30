YungShin Global : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting(Added causes for convening the meeting)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/30 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/24 3.Shareholders meeting location: No. 315, Chenggong Rd., Dajia Dist., Taichung City (Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Xiangye Village, Tiezhen Mountain, Dajia) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1) 2021 annual business report. (2) Audit Committee's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books and statements. (3) Report on 2021 employees' and directors' remuneration. (4) Related parties transaction of the group for the year 2021. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1) Acknowledgement of 2021 annual business report and annual final accounting books and statements (2) Acknowledgement of the 2021 earnings distribution. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1) Amendment to the Company"Articles of Incorporation". (2) Amendment to the Company"Procedures for Assets Acquisition and Disposal". (3) In accordance with the subsidiary "Vetnostrum Animal Health Co., Ltd." in its future application for listing. The Company to deals with the subsidiary's share release plan and waived participation in the company's cash capital increase plan. (4) Amendment to the "Regulations for Shareholder's Meeting"of the company (new agenda) 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: (1)To elect the Fifth Board of Directors and Independent Directors 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: (1)Discussion to approve the lifting of non-competition restrictions for directors. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/26 12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/24 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None