Yungtay Engineering : Announce the approval of the nominations of director candidates by the company's board of directors
12/01/2021 | 04:41am EST
Provided by: YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2021/12/01
Time of announcement
17:31:57
Subject
Announce the approval of the nominations of
director candidates by the company's board of
directors
Date of events
2021/12/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/01
2.Company name:Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.,
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The company's board of directors has approved the list
of nominations for director candidates as follows:
1.Name:Shang Yu Tsai
Education: Shanghai Jiao Tong University Master of Management
Experience:General manager of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.,
2.Name:Tung Sheng Lin
Education: National Cheng Kung University Master of Industrial Management
Experience:Administration Division Assistant Vice President of Yungtay
Engineering Co., Ltd.,
3.Name:Hitachi, Ltd. Representative Ide Koji
Education:Osaka University Master of Fundamentals of Engineering
Experience:Managing Director of Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Yungtay Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:40:03 UTC.