Yungtay Engineering : Announce the approval of the nominations of director candidates by the company's board of directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/01 2.Company name:Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd., 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The company's board of directors has approved the list of nominations for director candidates as follows: 1.Name:Shang Yu Tsai Education�GShanghai Jiao Tong University Master of Management Experience:General manager of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd., 2.Name:Tung Sheng Lin Education�GNational Cheng Kung University Master of Industrial Management Experience:Administration Division Assistant Vice President of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd., 3.Name:Hitachi, Ltd. Representative Ide Koji Education:Osaka University Master of Fundamentals of Engineering Experience:Managing Director of Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.