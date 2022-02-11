Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1507   TW0001507002

YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(1507)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yungtay Engineering : Announcement for the change of the record date for the share swap with Hitachi., Ltd.

02/11/2022 | 08:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 21:16:14
Subject 
 Announcement for the change of the record
date for the share swap with  Hitachi., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/02/11 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/09/27
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:The base
date of share conversion is tentatively scheduled to be agreed and
announced by the authorized representative of Hitachi and the
authorized representative of the company's board of directors
within 10 business days after the approval of the Investment
Review Committee.
4.Reason for change and its main content:The original expected record
date was determined by the Board of Directors on Extraordinary
general meetings on September 27, 2021 and November 16, 2021;However,
according to the share swap agreement, and take the share swap
taking into account the process, the revised record date is now
estimated at April 21, 2022.
5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:The revised tentative
record date announced is subject to further change and announcement,
should there be any changes due to regulatory instructions or other
necessary needs.

Disclaimer

Yungtay Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 13:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
08:28aYUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement for the change of the record date for the share swap wi..
PU
08:28aYUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement for the change of accounting officer on behalf of Yungt..
PU
08:28aYUNGTAY ENGINEERING : On behalf of the subsidiary Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co., ..
PU
08:28aYUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement that the Board of Directors of the Company has passed t..
PU
01/24YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement for the disposal of the shares held by the company in T..
PU
01/21YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement that the board of directors of the company has approved..
PU
2021YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of the by-election of directors at the third extraordin..
PU
2021YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of the approvement of removal of the prohibition on com..
PU
2021YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of important resolutions of 2021 third Interim sharehol..
PU
2021Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. Announces By-Election of Directors At the Third Extraordi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 319 M 550 M 550 M
Net income 2020 1 309 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net cash 2020 5 429 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 26 401 M 949 M 949 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 298
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shang Yu Tsai General Manager
Jui Hsun Chang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tso Ming Hsu Chairman
Ming Chu Chen Assistant Manager-Research & Development
Shih Yang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.0.31%949
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-6.34%34 656
KONE OYJ-10.31%33 656
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-6.30%26 698
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-5.11%9 703
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-0.84%3 806