Yungtay Engineering : Announcement for the change of the record date for the share swap with Hitachi., Ltd.
02/11/2022 | 08:28am EST
Provided by: YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/02/11
Time of announcement
21:16:14
Subject
Announcement for the change of the record
date for the share swap with Hitachi., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/02/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/09/27
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:The base
date of share conversion is tentatively scheduled to be agreed and
announced by the authorized representative of Hitachi and the
authorized representative of the company's board of directors
within 10 business days after the approval of the Investment
Review Committee.
4.Reason for change and its main content:The original expected record
date was determined by the Board of Directors on Extraordinary
general meetings on September 27, 2021 and November 16, 2021;However,
according to the share swap agreement, and take the share swap
taking into account the process, the revised record date is now
estimated at April 21, 2022.
5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:The revised tentative
record date announced is subject to further change and announcement,
should there be any changes due to regulatory instructions or other
necessary needs.
Yungtay Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 13:27:03 UTC.