Yungtay Engineering : Announcement for the change of the record date for the share swap with Hitachi., Ltd.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11 2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/09/27 3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:The base date of share conversion is tentatively scheduled to be agreed and announced by the authorized representative of Hitachi and the authorized representative of the company's board of directors within 10 business days after the approval of the Investment Review Committee. 4.Reason for change and its main content:The original expected record date was determined by the Board of Directors on Extraordinary general meetings on September 27, 2021 and November 16, 2021;However, according to the share swap agreement, and take the share swap taking into account the process, the revised record date is now estimated at April 21, 2022. 5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:None 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:The revised tentative record date announced is subject to further change and announcement, should there be any changes due to regulatory instructions or other necessary needs.