Yungtay Engineering : Announcement of important resolutions of 2021 Second Interim shareholders' meeting.
11/16/2021 | 02:06am EST
Provided by: YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/16
Time of announcement
14:53:56
Subject
Announcement of important resolutions of 2021
Second Interim shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2021/11/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/11/16
2.Important resolutions:
(1) Approved the share conversion proposal between our company and
Hitachi, Ltd.
(2)Approved the termination of listing and suspension of public offering of
the company��s shares.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
