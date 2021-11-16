Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1507   TW0001507002

YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(1507)
Yungtay Engineering : Announcement of important resolutions of 2021 Second Interim shareholders' meeting.

11/16/2021 | 02:06am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/16 Time of announcement 14:53:56
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions of 2021
Second Interim shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2021/11/16 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/11/16
2.Important resolutions:
(1) Approved the share conversion proposal between our company and
Hitachi, Ltd.
(2)Approved the termination of listing and suspension of public offering of
the company��s shares.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yungtay Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 15 319 M 552 M 552 M
Net income 2020 1 309 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net cash 2020 5 429 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 26 361 M 948 M 950 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 330
Free-Float 7,49%
Chart YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shang Yu Tsai General Manager
Jui Hsun Chang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tso Ming Hsu Chairman
Ming Chu Chen Assistant Manager-Research & Development
Shih Yang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.2.87%948
KONE OYJ-7.76%36 380
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION26.77%36 373
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG5.45%29 609
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-20.14%10 899
INTERROLL HOLDING AG73.84%4 202