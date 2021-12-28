Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1507   TW0001507002

YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(1507)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yungtay Engineering : Announcement of important resolutions of 2021 third Interim shareholders' meeting.

12/28/2021 | 04:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 17:04:20
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions of 2021
third Interim shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/12/28
2.Important resolutions:
(1)By-election of director.
(2)Approved,removal of the prohibition on competition for new directors
and their legal person director representatives .
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yungtay Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
04:17aYUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of the by-election of directors at the third extraordin..
PU
04:17aYUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of the approvement of removal of the prohibition on com..
PU
04:17aYUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of important resolutions of 2021 third Interim sharehol..
PU
12/24YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : The Company is invited to present at an Investor Conference organize..
PU
12/15YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of the Board of Directors' resolution on the donation
PU
12/01YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of approval by the board of directors of the Company re..
PU
12/01YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : The company's board of directors resolved to convene the third inter..
PU
12/01YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announce the approval of the nominations of director candidates by t..
PU
11/16YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of important resolutions of 2021 Second Interim shareho..
PU
11/15Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 319 M 555 M 555 M
Net income 2020 1 309 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
Net cash 2020 5 429 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 26 320 M 951 M 953 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 298
Free-Float 7,49%
Chart YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shang Yu Tsai General Manager
Jui Hsun Chang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tso Ming Hsu Chairman
Ming Chu Chen Assistant Manager-Research & Development
Shih Yang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.2.71%951
KONE OYJ-4.97%37 049
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION28.08%36 751
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG3.78%29 020
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-25.39%10 446
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.24.26%3 782