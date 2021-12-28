Yungtay Engineering : Announcement of important resolutions of 2021 third Interim shareholders' meeting.
12/28/2021 | 04:17am EST
Provided by: YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/28
Time of announcement
17:04:20
Subject
Announcement of important resolutions of 2021
third Interim shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2021/12/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/12/28
2.Important resolutions:
(1)By-election of director.
(2)Approved,removal of the prohibition on competition for new directors
and their legal person director representatives .
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
