Yungtay Engineering : Announcement of the approvement of removal of the prohibition on competition for new directors and their legal person director representatives

12/28/2021 | 04:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 17:05:08
Subject 
 Announcement of the approvement of removal of the
prohibition on competition for new directors and their
legal person director representatives
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2021/12/28
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd.;institutional director
Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd Representative Ide Koji;institutional
director representative
Shang Yu Tsai;director of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.,
Tung Sheng Lin;director of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.,
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Companies with similar business covered by the Company's target industries.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within period of serving as Director of the Company or the juristic
person shareholder who assign representatives to be
elected as diretors of the company from non-competition restrictions
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The Company's third Interim shareholders' meeting at 2021 approved to
remove the non-competition restrictions on the aforementioned Directors.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):
Shang Yu Tsai;director of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.,
Tung Sheng Lin;director of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.,
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
Shang Yu Tsai;Representative of juristic-person director of Yungtay
Elevator Equipment(China) Co.; director of Hong Kong Yungtay Engineering Ltd.
Tung Sheng Lin;Representative of juristic-person supervisor of Yungtay
Elevator Equipment(China) Co.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co., Ltd.
No. 99, Jiuxin Highway, Jiuting Township, Songjiang District, Shanghai;
Hong Kong Yungtay Engineering Ltd.
54F, Hopewell centre, 183 queen��s road east, Hong Kong
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co., Ltd.
Manufacturing, maintenance, and installation of elevators;
Hong Kong Yungtay Engineering Ltd.
Indirectly investing in Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yungtay Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
