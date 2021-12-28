Yungtay Engineering : Announcement of the approvement of removal of the prohibition on competition for new directors and their legal person director representatives

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2021/12/28 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd.;institutional director Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd Representative Ide Koji;institutional director representative Shang Yu Tsai;director of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd., Tung Sheng Lin;director of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd., 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Companies with similar business covered by the Company's target industries. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within period of serving as Director of the Company or the juristic person shareholder who assign representatives to be elected as diretors of the company from non-competition restrictions 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The Company's third Interim shareholders' meeting at 2021 approved to remove the non-competition restrictions on the aforementioned Directors. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter ��N/A�� below): Shang Yu Tsai;director of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd., Tung Sheng Lin;director of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd., 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Shang Yu Tsai;Representative of juristic-person director of Yungtay Elevator Equipment(China) Co.; director of Hong Kong Yungtay Engineering Ltd. Tung Sheng Lin;Representative of juristic-person supervisor of Yungtay Elevator Equipment(China) Co. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co., Ltd. No. 99, Jiuxin Highway, Jiuting Township, Songjiang District, Shanghai; Hong Kong Yungtay Engineering Ltd. 54F, Hopewell centre, 183 queen��s road east, Hong Kong 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co., Ltd. Manufacturing, maintenance, and installation of elevators; Hong Kong Yungtay Engineering Ltd. Indirectly investing in Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None