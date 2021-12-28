Yungtay Engineering : Announcement of the approvement of removal of the prohibition on competition for new directors and their legal person director representatives

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2021/12/28
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd.;institutional director
Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd Representative Ide Koji;institutional
director representative
Shang Yu Tsai;director of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.,
Tung Sheng Lin;director of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.,
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Companies with similar business covered by the Company's target industries.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within period of serving as Director of the Company or the juristic
person shareholder who assign representatives to be
elected as diretors of the company from non-competition restrictions
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The Company's third Interim shareholders' meeting at 2021 approved to
remove the non-competition restrictions on the aforementioned Directors.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
Shang Yu Tsai;Representative of juristic-person director of Yungtay
Elevator Equipment(China) Co.; director of Hong Kong Yungtay Engineering Ltd.
Tung Sheng Lin;Representative of juristic-person supervisor of Yungtay
Elevator Equipment(China) Co.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co., Ltd.
No. 99, Jiuxin Highway, Jiuting Township, Songjiang District, Shanghai;
Hong Kong Yungtay Engineering Ltd.
54F, Hopewell centre, 183 queen��s road east, Hong Kong
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co., Ltd.
Manufacturing, maintenance, and installation of elevators;
Hong Kong Yungtay Engineering Ltd.
Indirectly investing in Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None