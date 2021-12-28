Yungtay Engineering : Announcement of the by-election of directors at the third extraordinary shareholders meeting of the company in 2021.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):natural-person director�Bnatural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: �@Ray Chun Su�Fdirector of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. �@Tso Ming Hsu�Fdirector of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. UT Park View, Inc. Representative : Wei Tsung Chang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: �@Ray Chun Su�Fdirector of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. �@Tso Ming Hsu�Fdirector of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. UT Park View, Inc. Representative : Wei Tsung Chang 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd Representative Ide Koji Shang Yu Tsai;General manager of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd., Tung Sheng Lin;Administration Division Assistant Vice President of Yungtay 6.Resume of the new position holder: Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd Representative Ide Koji;Managing Director Shang Yu Tsai;General manager of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd., Tung Sheng Lin;Administration Division Assistant Vice President of Yungtay of Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:by-election of directors at the third extraordinary shareholders meeting of the company in 2021. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd Representative Ide Koji 15,908,571 shares Shang Yu Tsai 30,381 shares Tung Sheng Lin 1,832 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/04/18 ~ 2022/04/17 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/28 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:4/9 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:1/3 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:None 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or ��No��):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None