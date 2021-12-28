Yungtay Engineering : Announcement of the by-election of directors at the third extraordinary shareholders meeting of the company in 2021.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person director�Bnatural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
�@Ray Chun Su�Fdirector of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.
�@Tso Ming Hsu�Fdirector of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.
UT Park View, Inc. Representative : Wei Tsung Chang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
�@Ray Chun Su�Fdirector of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.
�@Tso Ming Hsu�Fdirector of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.
UT Park View, Inc. Representative : Wei Tsung Chang
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd Representative Ide Koji
Shang Yu Tsai;General manager of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.,
Tung Sheng Lin;Administration Division Assistant Vice President of Yungtay
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd Representative Ide Koji;Managing Director
Shang Yu Tsai;General manager of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.,
Tung Sheng Lin;Administration Division Assistant Vice President of Yungtay
of Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:by-election of directors at the third extraordinary
shareholders meeting of the company in 2021.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Hitachi Building Systems Co.,Ltd Representative Ide Koji 15,908,571 shares
Shang Yu Tsai 30,381 shares
Tung Sheng Lin 1,832 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/04/18 ~ 2022/04/17
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/28
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:4/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:1/3
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:None
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None