Yungtay Engineering : Announcement that the board of directors of the company has approved the disposal of the shares held by the company in Taiwan Calsonic Co.,Ltd

Statement

1.Name of the securities:Taiwan Calsonic Co.,Ltd(4523) 2.Trading date:2022/01/24~2022/02/23 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Estimated Amount:12,785,000 Estimated unit price:NT23.62-28.875 Estimated total monetary amount:NT301,981,700-369,166,875 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities):Estimated gain:NT59,066,700-126,251,875 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges): Current cumulative amount held:12,785,000 monetary amount:NT349,669,000 shareholding percentage :19.977% status of any restriction of rights:None 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: Current ratio of securities investment to the total assets:2.24% Current ratio of securities investment equity attributable to owners of the parent:3.00% working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement:NT1,462,251 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Replenish working capital. 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: None 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA 12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: The total transaction amount is estimated at the closing price of 2022/1/21, and the actual amount will be announced after the transaction is completed.