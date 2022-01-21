Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1507   TW0001507002

YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

(1507)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yungtay Engineering : Announcement that the board of directors of the company has approved the disposal of the shares held by the company in Taiwan Calsonic Co.,Ltd

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 18:10:06
Subject 
 Announcement that the board of directors of the
company has approved the disposal of the shares held by
the company in Taiwan Calsonic Co.,Ltd
Date of events 2022/02/23 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:Taiwan Calsonic Co.,Ltd(4523)
2.Trading date:2022/01/24~2022/02/23
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Estimated Amount:12,785,000
Estimated unit price:NT23.62-28.875
Estimated total monetary amount:NT301,981,700-369,166,875
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):Estimated gain:NT59,066,700-126,251,875
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative amount held:12,785,000
monetary amount:NT349,669,000
shareholding percentage :19.977%
status of any restriction of rights:None
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio of securities investment to the total assets:2.24%
Current ratio of securities investment equity attributable to
owners of the parent:3.00%
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement:NT1,462,251
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Replenish working capital.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
None
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The total transaction amount is estimated at the closing price of 2022/1/21,
and the actual amount will be announced after the transaction is completed.

Disclaimer

Yungtay Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
05:22aYUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement that the board of directors of the company has approved..
PU
2021YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of the by-election of directors at the third extraordin..
PU
2021YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of the approvement of removal of the prohibition on com..
PU
2021YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of important resolutions of 2021 third Interim sharehol..
PU
2021Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. Announces By-Election of Directors At the Third Extraordi..
CI
2021YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : The Company is invited to present at an Investor Conference organize..
PU
2021YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of the Board of Directors' resolution on the donation
PU
2021YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announcement of approval by the board of directors of the Company re..
PU
2021YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : The company's board of directors resolved to convene the third inter..
PU
2021YUNGTAY ENGINEERING : Announce the approval of the nominations of director candidates by t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 319 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2020 1 309 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Net cash 2020 5 429 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 26 361 M 954 M 952 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 298
Free-Float -
Chart YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shang Yu Tsai General Manager
Jui Hsun Chang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tso Ming Hsu Chairman
Ming Chu Chen Assistant Manager-Research & Development
Shih Yang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.0.16%954
KONE OYJ-4.00%35 545
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-5.58%34 920
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-4.66%27 498
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-11.06%9 239
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-0.84%3 750