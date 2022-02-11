Yungtay Engineering : On behalf of the subsidiary Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co., Ltd., the board of directors announced the adoption of organizational adjustment

|
Statement
|
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):
The board of directors of the company passed a resolution to disposal of the
subsidiaries of the subsidiary "Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co."
"Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Sichuan)Co.",
"Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Tianjin)Co."
"Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Vietnam)Co." the entire equity .
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Number of transaction units: 100% equity of
(1)Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Sichuan)Co.
(2)Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Tianjin)Co.
(3)Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Vietnam)Co.
Price per unit: N/A
Total transaction amount:
(1)Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Sichuan)Co.: RMB 113,131-144,085 thousand
(2)Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Tianjin)Co.:RMB 384,471-446,696 thousand
(3)Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Vietnam)Co.:RMB 8,121-8,125 thousand
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Transaction counterparty: Yungtay Engineering Co.,LTD
Relationship with the company: Indirectly 100% owned by the parent company
of the company.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reason for selecting the related person as the transaction object:The
object of this transaction is the parent company that indirectly holds
100% of the company.Internal organization structure adjustment and
management consideration of the group, and disopsal
(1) Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Sichuan)Co.
(2) Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Tianjin)Co. and
(3) Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Vietnam)Co. All equity.
The owner of the previous transfer, the relationship between the owner
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:None.
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):None.
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):None.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
The equity transfer shall be carried out after obtaining the permission
of the relevant competent authority.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The decision method of this transaction and the reference basis for the
price decision: The transaction price is determined with reference to the
asset appraisal report on November 30, 2021 as the base date and the price
rationality opinion issued by CPA Jin Lixin.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:None
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
(1)Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Sichuan)Co.: RMB 152,000 thousand
(2)Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Tianjin)Co.: RMB 200,000 thousand
(3)Yungtay Elevator Equipment(Vietnam)Co.: USD 800 thousand
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Proportion of total assets in the company's most recent financial
statement: 14.26%-16.90%
Proportion of equity attributable to owners of parent company: 38.89%-46.06%
Amount of working capital in the most recent financial
statements: RMB 452,146 thousand
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Adjust the internal organizational structure of the group.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/11
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:Np
21.Name of the CPA firm:Shanghai Essence Certified Public Accountants
Co., Ltd.
22.Name of the CPA:Jin Lixin
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:None
25.Details on change of business model:None
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:None
27.Source of funds:None
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None