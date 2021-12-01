Yungtay Engineering : The company's board of directors resolved to convene the third interim meeting of shareholders in 2021 (Addition motions)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2021/12/01 2.Special shareholders meeting date:2021/12/28 3.Special shareholders meeting location: 3F., No.260, Sec. 2, Bade Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105 ( Central Pictures Corporation Building) 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:N/A 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:N/A 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: Removal of the prohibition on competition for new directors and their legal person director representatives (Addition) 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:By-election of director. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:N/A 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:N/A 10.Book closure starting date:2021/11/29 11.Book closure ending date:2021/12/28 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: According to Article 192-1 of the Company Law, the period for accepting the nomination of director candidates is announced on November 19, 2021 Until November 29, 2021, the directors shall elect three seats and hold more than 1% of the total issued shares shareholders are able to submit a written proposal to the company (Stock Affairs Division, 11F., No.99, Fuxing N. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan ( 02-2717-2217) List, shareholders who intend to nominate should state the name, education and experience of the nominee, and other relevant procedures shall be followed Company Law Article 192-1 stipulates that the application shall be submitted and stated the contact person and method before 5:00 pm to 24:00pm on November 29, 2021.��Mailers are based on the date of the postmark, and please add the words �� director candidate��s nomination letter�� on the cover of the envelope and the following Send by registered letter��.