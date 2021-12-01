Yungtay Engineering : The company's board of directors resolved to convene the third interim meeting of shareholders in 2021 (Addition motions)
12/01/2021 | 04:41am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: YUNGTAY ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/12/01
Time of announcement
17:32:20
Subject
The company's board of directors resolved
to convene the third interim meeting of shareholders
in 2021 (Addition motions)
Date of events
2021/12/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2021/12/01
2.Special shareholders meeting date:2021/12/28
3.Special shareholders meeting location:
3F., No.260, Sec. 2, Bade Rd.,
Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105 ( Central Pictures Corporation Building)
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:N/A
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:N/A
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
Removal of the prohibition on competition for new directors and their legal
person director representatives (Addition)
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:By-election of director.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:N/A
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:N/A
10.Book closure starting date:2021/11/29
11.Book closure ending date:2021/12/28
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to Article 192-1 of the Company Law, the period for accepting the
nomination of director candidates is announced on November 19, 2021
Until November 29, 2021, the directors shall elect three seats and hold more
than 1% of the total issued shares shareholders are able to submit a written
proposal to the company (Stock Affairs Division, 11F., No.99, Fuxing N. Rd.,
Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan ( 02-2717-2217) List, shareholders
who intend to nominate should state the name, education and experience of
the nominee, and other relevant procedures shall be followed Company Law
Article 192-1 stipulates that the application shall be submitted and stated
the contact person and method before 5:00 pm to 24:00pm
on November 29, 2021.��Mailers are based on the date of the postmark, and
please add the words �� director candidate��s nomination letter�� on the cover
of the envelope and the following Send by registered letter��.
