|
Yunhong CTI : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K)
Image Exhibit
Exhibit 99.1
Disclaimer
Yunhong CTI Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 10:19:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about YUNHONG CTI LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
40,5 M
-
-
|Net income 2019
|
-7,13 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2019
|
20,3 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2019
|-0,45x
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
11,2 M
11,2 M
-
|EV / Sales 2018
|0,68x
|EV / Sales 2019
|0,58x
|Nbr of Employees
|380
|Free-Float
|58,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends YUNHONG CTI LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution