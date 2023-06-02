Yunji Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023[1].

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB178.7 million ( US$26.0 million ), compared with RMB342.6 million in the same period of 2022. The change was primarily due to the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had a near-term impact on sales. Also, consumer confidence and spending power require further momentum before witnessing a full recovery.

in the first quarter of 2023 were ( ), compared with in the same period of 2022. The change was primarily due to the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had a near-term impact on sales. Also, consumer confidence and spending power require further momentum before witnessing a full recovery. Repeat purchase rate[2] in the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 was 80.2%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "The first quarter marked a transitional phase as China reopened, following a challenging year in which we faced numerous obstacles. We took proactive measures to address these challenges through a series of strategic upgrades and realignments. Notably, we recorded a repeat repurchase rate of 80% during the quarter, which demonstrated the loyalty of our users and the strength and popularity of our wide range of featured products. Looking ahead, we will continue to operate flexibly while nimbly adapting and responding to emerging trends as the consumer market recovers. At the same time, we remain committed to developing innovative private label products to reward our devoted users who have accompanied us on this journey."

"Our continued efforts to optimize cost structures and enhance efficiency have delivered significant results. We have successfully generated RMB1.0 million (US$0.1million) operating income and narrowed our net losses by 37.8% in the first quarter of 2023. Moving forward, we will continue to operate prudently and efficiently, laying a solid foundation for our future development," said Mr. Peng Zhang, Yunji's Vice President of Finance.

First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB178.7 million (US$26.0 million), compared with RMB342.6 million in the same period of 2022. This change was primarily due to the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had a near-term impact on sales.

Revenues from sales of merchandise were RMB143.0 million ( US$20.8 million ), compared with RMB290.5 million in the same period of 2022.

( ), compared with in the same period of 2022. Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB32.9 million ( US$4.8 million ), compared with RMB47.4 million in the same period of 2022.

( ), compared with in the same period of 2022. Other revenues were RMB2.8 million ( US$0.4 million ), compared with RMB4.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 51.1% to RMB93.5 million (US$13.6 million), or 52.3% of total revenues, from RMB191.3 million, or 55.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to the change in merchandise sales, for which revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of the costs related to the sales of merchandise in the first quarter of 2023.

Total operating expenses decreased by 45.0% to RMB85.3 million (US$12.4 million) from RMB154.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 44.6% to RMB27.1 million ( US$3.9 million ), or 15.2% of total revenues, from RMB48.9 million , or 14.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (iii) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

decreased by 44.6% to ( ), or 15.2% of total revenues, from , or 14.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (iii) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses. Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 41.6% to RMB29.6 million ( US$4.3 million ), or 16.6% of total revenues, from RMB50.7 million , or 14.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, (ii) a decrease in member management fees, and (iii) reduced business promotion expenses.

decreased by 41.6% to ( ), or 16.6% of total revenues, from , or 14.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, (ii) a decrease in member management fees, and (iii) reduced business promotion expenses. Technology and content expenses decreased by 44.7% to RMB13.4 million ( US$1.9 million ), or 7.5% of total revenues, from RMB24.1 million , or 7.0% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (ii) reduced cloud server costs.

decreased by 44.7% to ( ), or 7.5% of total revenues, from , or 7.0% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (ii) reduced cloud server costs. General and administrative expenses decreased by 51.4% to RMB15.2 million ( US$2.2 million ), or 8.5% of total revenues, from RMB31.2 million , or 9.1% of total revenues, in the same period of 2022, primarily due to (i) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, (ii) lower professional service fees, and (iii) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Income from operations was RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million), compared with RMB2.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Financial loss, net was RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million), compared with RMB35.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to a continuous decline in the fair value changes of equity securities investments.

Net loss was RMB22.9 million (US$3.3 million), compared with RMB36.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB27.2 million (US$4.0 million), compared with RMB30.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.01, compared with RMB0.02 in the same period of 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation." The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Yunji's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Yunji may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Yunji's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Yunji's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China's e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Yunji's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yunji's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Yunji undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of



December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

414,634

321,101

46,756 Restricted cash

42,109

34,940

5,088 Short-term investments

212,003

211,695

30,825 Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for credit losses of RMB16,762 and RMB17,106, respectively)

94,111

93,379

13,597 Advance to suppliers

32,738

26,594

3,871 Inventories, net

54,651

41,425

6,032 Amounts due from related parties

202

1,907

278 Prepaid expenses and other current assets[4] (Allowance for credit losses of RMB14,510 and RMB9,427, respectively)

362,065

326,768

47,581













Total current assets

1,212,513

1,057,809

154,028













Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

168,928

169,878

24,736 Long-term investments

414,325

411,663

59,943 Deferred tax assets

-

-

- Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

231

221

32 Other non-current assets (Allowance for credit losses of RMB2,091 and RMB1,945, respectively)

96,414

97,545

14,204













Total non-current assets

679,898

679,307

98,915













Total assets

1,892,411

1,737,116

252,943















YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of



December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

138,903

94,794

13,803 Deferred revenue

21,748

15,800

2,301 Incentive payables to members[5]

207,331

188,917

27,508 Member management fees payable

11,087

12,448

1,813 Other payable and accrued liabilities

145,527

118,211

17,213 Amounts due to related parties

10,608

10,461

1,523 Operating lease liabilities - current

1,162

669

97













Total current liabilities

536,366

441,300

64,258













Non-current liabilities











Operating lease liabilities

145

58

8













Total non-current liabilities

145

58

8













Total Liabilities

536,511

441,358

64,266

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





As of



December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Ordinary shares

70

70

10 Less: Treasury stock

(98,709)

(116,309)

(16,936) Additional paid-in capital

7,333,144

7,325,460

1,066,670 Statutory reserve

16,078

16,078

2,341 Accumulated other comprehensive income

63,113

51,186

7,453 Accumulated deficit

(5,958,666)

(5,981,598)

(870,988) Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' equity

1,355,030

1,294,887

188,550 Non-controlling interests

870

871

127 Total shareholders' equity

1,355,900

1,295,758

188,677 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,892,411

1,737,116

252,943

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:











Sales of merchandise, net

290,455

142,958

20,816 Marketplace revenue

47,426

32,957

4,799 Other revenues

4,698

2,829

412 Total revenues

342,579

178,744

26,027 Operating cost and expenses:











Cost of revenues

(191,317)

(93,462)

(13,609) Fulfilment

(48,914)

(27,118)

(3,949) Sales and marketing

(50,650)

(29,585)

(4,308) Technology and content

(24,140)

(13,352)

(1,944) General and administrative

(31,223)

(15,172)

(2,209) Total operating cost and expenses

(346,244)

(178,689)

(26,019) Other operating income

6,109

909

132 Income from operations

2,444

964

140 Financial loss, net

(35,270)

(22,192)

(3,231) Foreign exchange (loss)/income, net

(313)

2,363

344 Other non-operating income, net

2,023

486

71 Loss before income tax expense, and equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax

(31,116)

(18,379)

(2,676) Income tax expense

(5,324)

(3,079)

(448) Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax

(455)

(1,475)

(215) Net loss

(36,895)

(22,933)

(3,339) Less: net loss attributable to non- controlling interests shareholders

(399)

-

- Net loss attributable to YUNJI INC.

(36,496)

(22,933)

(3,339)

YUNJI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

US$ Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(36,496)

(22,933)

(3,339) Net loss

(36,895)

(22,933)

(3,339) Other comprehensive loss











Foreign currency translation adjustment

(4,972)

(11,927)

(1,737) Total comprehensive loss

(41,867)

(34,860)

(5,076) Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders

(399)

-

- Total comprehensive loss attributable to YUNJI INC.

(41,468)

(34,860)

(5,076) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(36,496)

(22,933)

(3,339) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

2,147,541,470

1,983,680,743

1,983,680,743 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders











Basic

(0.02)

(0.01)

- Diluted

(0.02)

(0.01)

-

YUNJI INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

US$ Share-based compensation expenses included in:











Technology and content

1,196

(139)

(20) General and administrative

4,778

(715)

(104) Fulfillment

618

(2,820)

(411) Sales and marketing

(325)

(631)

(92) Total

6,267

(4,305)

(627)

YUNJI INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss:











Net loss

(36,895)

(22,933)

(3,339) Add: Share-based compensation

6,267

(4,305)

(627) Adjusted net loss

(30,628)

(27,238)

(3,966)

[1]. This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. [2]. "Repeat purchase rate" in a given period is calculated as the number of transacting members who purchased not less than twice divided by the total number of transacting members during such period. "Transacting member" in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji's products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji's platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned. [3]. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release. [4]. As of March 31, 2023, Short-term loan receivables of amount RMB228,596 were included in the prepaid expenses and other current assets balance, which represent the principal and interest to be collected on loans provided by the Group to third-party companies. [5]. As of March 31, 2023, the decrease in incentive payables was mainly due to derecognition of long-aged payables to inactive members.

