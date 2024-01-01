Yunji Inc. announced that Mr. Chen Chen has been appointed as an independent director of the Company and a member of the audit committee, compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee of the board of directors of the Company, effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Chen Chen has served as a director of ATRenew Inc. since May 2021. Mr. Chen joined ATRenew as a chief financial officer in January 2021 and currently serves as president and chief financial officer of ATRenew and oversees group finance, accounting and tax, capital markets, and public affairs functions.

Prior to joining ATRenew, Mr. Chen served as the chief financial officer of Yunji Inc. from May 2018 to December 2020. Prior to that, Mr. Chen was a partner at Deloitte and served various positions at Deloitte since July 2002. Mr. Chen currently also serves as an independent director and the chairman of the audit committee of Q&K International Group Limited, and an independent non-executive director and the chairman of the audit committee of Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited.

Mr. Chen is a member of China Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA). Mr. Chen received his bachelor's degree from Shanghai Jiaotong University.