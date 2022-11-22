Advanced search
    YJ   US98873N1072

YUNJI INC.

(YJ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.8600 USD   +0.47%
06:01aYunji to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 29, 2022
PR
09/23Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling Mulls Exiting China
MT
08/25Transcript : Yunji Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2022
CI
Yunji to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 29, 2022

11/22/2022 | 06:01am EST
HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free:

1-888-346-8982

Mainland China Toll Free:   

4001-201203

Hong Kong Toll Free:      

800-905945

Conference ID:  

Yunji Inc.

The replay will be accessible through December 6, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

8403978

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Yunji Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com 
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

ICR, LLC.
Robin Yang
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com 
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yunji-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-29-2022-301684862.html

SOURCE Yunji Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
