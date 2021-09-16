Log in
    000807   CNE000000VG9

YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.

(000807)
Summary 
Summary

Copper rises as solid U.S. retail sales lift sentiment

09/16/2021 | 11:40pm EDT
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday after the United States reported better-than-expected retail sales, which could temper expectations of a slowdown in economic growth in the world's largest economy.

Copper is also used as a gauge of global economic health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $9,429 a tonne by 0318 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.8% to 69,640 yuan ($10,788.37) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,888.50 a tonne, lead advanced 0.8% to $2,227 a tonne and zinc was up 0.4% at $3,093 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel fell 1.5% to 145,110 yuan a tonne, zinc advanced 1.1% to 22,860 yuan a tonne, tin increased 1.1% to 261,480 yuan a tonne and aluminium edged up 0.1% to 22,700 yuan a tonne.

* A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $220 per tonne over the benchmark price for shipments in October to December, up 19% from the current quarter to reflect higher overseas premiums, two sources said.

* Yunnan Aluminium, a unit of China's state-run metals group Chinalco, has cut its 2021 aluminium output target by over 500,000 tonnes, or almost 18%, after local government moved to keep limits on production for the rest of the year.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares steadied in early trading after losses earlier in the week, but China jitters and global growth concerns weighed on investors' minds, while the dollar sat near a three-week high.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Aug

0600 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Aug

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY Aug

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Sept

($1 = 6.4551 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Financials
Sales 2021 41 561 M 6 437 M 6 437 M
Net income 2021 4 054 M 628 M 628 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 70 228 M 10 876 M 10 877 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 12 281
Free-Float 48,0%
